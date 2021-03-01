 

Jourdan Options Adjacent Lithium Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 13:00  |  72   |   |   

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) effective March 1, 2021 (the “Effective Date”), pursuant to which the Company is entitled to acquire a property known as the La Corne lithium property (“LaCorne”). LaCorne is located north of Val d’Or, Quebec and is adjacent to the Company’s other Quebec lithium mining properties.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, “We are very pleased to announce the expected strategic acquisition of LaCorne, which borders our current land position. LaCorne has several pegmatite showings with spodumene (lithium-bearing pyroxene) occurrences. These showings were mapped and partially drilled in the past. Increasing Jourdan’s large land position in such a prolific lithium region takes us one step closer to realizing our ambition of becoming a leading Canadian hard rock lithium producer.”

Terms of the Transaction

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Jourdan is entitled to acquire a 100% interest in LaCorne (the “Acquisition”) by completing staged payments of cash and/or shares totalling C$100,000 and 1,500,000 Jourdan common shares (the “Common Shares”) over a 12-month period following the Effective Date, as follows: 1.5 million Common Shares on the transfer of LaCorne to Jourdan and on the date that falls 12 months following the Effective Date, C$100,000 in cash or, at Jourdan’s sole option, Common Shares based on the greater of (A) $0.10 and (B) the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the period immediately prior to the date of issuance.

In addition, Jourdan has agreed to grant the vendors of LaCorne a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") on the claims comprising LaCorne, of which Jourdan is entitled to, at any time, acquire one-half of the NSR for C$1,000,000, payable in cash or Common Shares in Jourdan’s sole discretion.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chairman of Jourdan, stated: “With the resurgence of the lithium price, we are very happy to announce that we are adding further ground to our already extensive land package north of the Quebec mining hub of Val d’Or. We can now add several spodumene-bearing pegmatites to the ones we have already delineated. This acquisition is expected to considerably enlarge the strike kilometres of our known pegmatites and increase the potential for drill targets.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jourdan Options Adjacent Lithium Property TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) effective March 1, 2021 (the “Effective Date”), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Share buy-back programme - week 8
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
265
nach ROLLBACK. ......was geht jetzt mit kanad. JOR ???