To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                               1st March 2021
                                                                                                             Announcement no. 27/2021






Final terms for bond to be opened 4th  March 2021

 On 4th March 2021, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open a new covered bond (SDO). Final terms for the bond are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 23th, 2021.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com


Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachment




