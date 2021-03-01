 

MATEON THERAPEUTICS AND WINDLAS BIOTECH PUBLISH PULMOHEAL CLINICAL DATA AGAINST COVID-19 IN PEER-REVIEWED JOURNALS

AGOURA HILLS, California, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease and respiratory health, and Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (Windlas), a leading Indian pharmaceutical contract drug development and manufacturing organization, announced today the publication of ARTI-19 in peer-reviewed journals. ARTI-19 is “A Prospective, Randomized, Multi-center, Open-label, Interventional Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Artemisinin 500 mg capsule in Treatment of Adult Subjects with COVID-19”.

“More patients recovered faster when PulmoHealTM was used as adjunct therapy alongside standard of care (SOC). This was observed across all sites, including Remdesivir-based SOC at site 201, Dexamethasone/Heparin-based SOC at site 202, and Ivermectin-based SOC at site 203.” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Mateon.

“More importantly, we have shown that the active component of PulmoHealTM is active against influenza virus consistent with the broad-spectrum activity for PulmoHealTM which is confirmed by its reported activity against multiple variants of SARS-CoV2: WT (USA/WA12020) SARS-CoV-2 and variants, B1.1.7 and B1.351.” said Saran Saund, CBO and GM of AI Division, Mateon.

The publications are as follow:

  1. Vuong Trieu, Saran Saund, Prashant V. Rahate, Viljay B. Barge, K. Sunil Nalk, Hitesh Windlass, Fatih M. Uckun. “Targeting TGF-b pathway with COVID-19 Drug Candidate PulmoHeal/PulmoHeal Accelerates Recovery from Mild-Moderate COVID-19”. 2021. The Journal of Clinical Investigation (London) (2021) 11(1), 10-18. https://www.openaccessjournals.com/articles/targeting-tgf-pathway-with ...
  2. Fatih M. M. Uckun, M.D., Ph.D* , Saran Saund, Hitesh Windlass and Vuong Trieu. “Repurposing Anti-Malaria Phytomedicine Artemisinin as a COVID-19 Drug. Mini Review”, Frontiers of Pharmacololgy Journal. Experimental Pharmacology and Drug Discovery. 2021. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2021.649532/abstrac ...
  3. Naira, M.S., Huang, Y., Fidock, D.A.,Polyak, S.J., Wagonerd, J.,Towlere, M.J., Weatherse, P.J. Artemisia annua L. extracts inhibit the in vitro replication of SARS-CoV-2 and two of its variants. bioRxiv preprint doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.01.08.425825.

“We are excited with the developing data around PulmoHealTM especially the data on the escape variants which are more contagious and potentially resistant to vaccines. We will be having an expert panel discussion on PulmoHealTM on March 5th, 2021. Additional information will be provided at www.pulmoheal.com.” said Mr Hitesh Windlass, MD, Windlas Biotech.

