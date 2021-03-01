 

MannKind Corporation Announces Proposed Private Placement of Convertible Senior Notes

globenewswire
01.03.2021   

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private placement (the "offering") to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). MannKind also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $22.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be general unsecured obligations of MannKind and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. Upon conversion, MannKind will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of MannKind’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of MannKind’s common stock, at its election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

MannKind intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including a Phase 3 clinical trial of Afrezza in pediatric subjects and further development of product candidates in MannKind’s pipeline. MannKind may use a portion of the proceeds from this offering to pay down a portion of existing debt or for acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses or technologies, although MannKind does not currently have any plans for any such debt repayment, acquisitions or investments.

The notes and any shares of MannKind’s common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

