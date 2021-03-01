Clene Nanomedicine Awarded Michael J. Fox Foundation Grant to Accelerate the Development of CNM-Au8 as a Treatment for Parkinson’s Disease

Interim data from a Phase 2 target engagement study show that CNM-Au8 treatment was associated with improvements across key CNS bioenergetic metabolites in Parkinson’s disease patients

Initiation of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in Parkinson’s disease patients expected in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanocatalysis, was awarded a new grant by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to accelerate the development of CNM-Au8, its lead neuroreparative nanocatalyst, as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD).

“It is an honor to have the support of MJFF as we seek to develop CNM-Au8 as a novel treatment option for Parkinson’s disease,” said Rob Etherington, President and chief executive officer of Clene. “Interim target engagement data indicate that CNM-Au8 has a homeostatic effect on brain energetics in patients with PD that may allow it to ultimately slow or halt PD progression. We look forward to working with MJFF to build on these compelling data and accelerate the development of CNM-Au8 in PD.”

The MJFF funding will support preclinical studies in two complementary models of PD that will be led by Dr. Karen Ho, head of translational medicine at Clene, in collaboration with Prof. Michela Deleidi, Helmholtz Young Investigator at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE); and Dr. James Koprich, chief scientific officer of Atuka, Inc. The project will further evaluate the effects of CNM-Au8 on the survival and bioenergetic profiles of human PD patient dopaminergic neurons in the presence of PD-related neurotoxins and characterize the effects of CNM-Au8 on motor behaviors and neuronal survival in an animal model of PD, both of which will facilitate the advancement of CNM-Au8 into Phase 2 efficacy trials in PD patients.

Prof. Deleidi commented, “CNM-Au8 is a promising potential treatment for PD due to its nanocatalytic activity and ability to increase intracellular NAD+, decrease oxidative stress and activate genetic pathways that decrease misfolded protein accumulation in the context of neurodegenerative disease. I look forward to working with Clene to characterize CNM-Au8’s ability to improve neuronal survival through restoration of the bioenergetic pathways that are compromised in PD.”