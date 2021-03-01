 

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Press Release

March 1, 2021

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 55,875 shares in the period February 25 to February 26, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 36.22 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 2.0 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company’s repurchase program, which was announced on February 25, 2021. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2020 sales of EUR 6.5 billion, we have approximately 38,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for four consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

 

