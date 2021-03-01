Press Release

March 1, 2021

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 55,875 shares in the period February 25 to February 26, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 36.22 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 2.0 million.