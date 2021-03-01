NXP Unveils Advanced i.MX Applications Processors with Easy-to-Deploy Security, Energy Efficiency and Scalability for the Industrial and IoT Edge

Expands its popular i.MX applications processor continuum with ultra-low power i.MX 8ULP, Microsoft Azure Sphere-certified i.MX 8ULP-CS and the next generation of scalable, high-performance i.MX 9 applications processors



Provides a giant leap in security for edge processors with integration of EdgeLock secure enclave – a self-managed, autonomous on-die security subsystem that simplifies deploying state-of-the-art security technologies

Maximizes energy efficiency in edge devices with innovative Energy Flex architecture



EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announces the expansion of its EdgeVerse portfolio with its crossover applications processors, including i.MX 8ULP and i.MX 8ULP-CS (cloud secured) Microsoft Azure Sphere-certified families, as well as next-generation i.MX 9 series of high performance intelligent applications processors. The expansion includes new innovations with EdgeLock secure enclave to enhance edge security and Energy Flex architecture to maximize energy efficiency.

"The next evolution of the edge will be driven by distributed intelligence across billions of devices, and that requires profound innovations in processing, energy efficiency, and security,” said Ron Martino, senior vice president and general manager, Edge Processing Business, NXP Semiconductors. “Our announcements today, including Microsoft Azure Sphere, mark an industry milestone in ultra-low power processing and trusted cloud-to-edge security.”

EdgeLock secure enclave – self-managed, autonomous on-die security subsystem

Building on its strong history of providing turnkey security solutions, NXP introduces the EdgeLock secure enclave, a pre-configured security subsystem that simplifies implementation of complex security technologies and helps designers avoid costly errors. It enhances protection to the edge device by autonomous management of critical security functions, such as root of trust, run-time attestation, trust provisioning, secure boot, key management, and cryptographic services, while also simplifying the path to industry-standard security certifications. The EdgeLock secure enclave intelligently tracks power transitions when end-user applications are running to help prevent new attack surfaces from emerging.