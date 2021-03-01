 

Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Successful Launch of its Proprietary SiLO Posterior SI Joint Fusion System

Company publishes biomechanical whitepaper on the superior placement of the SiLO graft

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it has successfully launched its proprietary SiLOTM Posterior SI Joint Fusion System (SiLO), which was designed specifically for posterior sacroiliac joint fusion.

Sacroiliac joint (SI Joint) fusion is a surgical procedure which fuses the iliac bone (pelvis) to the spine (sacrum) for stabilization. The SiLOTM Posterior SI Joint Fusion System is a single graft Posterior SI-Fusion System made of human cortical bone and was developed to provide a simple, safe, and reproducible method of stabilizing and fusing the sacroiliac joint.

The SiLO graft was designed specifically for posterior sacroiliac joint fusions and consists of three levels of ridges along its circumferential solid body to increase implant retention and stability through its unique “Dowel Anchorage Design.” The SiLO graft is shaped for enhanced 360-degree bone incorporation and includes vertical side-channels that allow for additional bone graft material during insertion for enhanced stability. The SiLO graft is implanted with custom designed, patent pending instrumentation.

Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine, commented, “We are pleased with the recent commercial launch of Aurora’s proprietary SiLOTM Posterior SI Joint Fusion System, which we expect to be a key growth driver for Aurora into a market that has gained acceptance among key surgeons and pain interventionalists alike. Also, conducting SI Joint Fusion posteriorly is a procedure that is expected to grow immensely in the coming years, as it can be done through minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and has quicker recovery times for patients.”

In a recent BONEZONE article titled “SI Joint Fusion Market Has Rapid Growth Potential author Mike Evers wrote, “Minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion is an increasingly common treatment for patients with low back pain due to SI joint dysfunction. Therefore, it represents a high-growth potential niche in the orthopedic spine market.”

The article goes on to state, “…we see the market growing significantly in the medium-term once surgical volumes normalize to pre-COVID levels. The 2019 SI joint fusion market ranged between $150 million to $250 million globally, with double-digit annual growth according to our estimates.”1

