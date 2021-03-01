 

Cerecor Appoints Schond L. Greenway as Chief Financial Officer

- Announces inducement grant under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ROCKVILLE, Md. and CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases, today announced the appointment of Schond L. Greenway as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Greenway comes to Cerecor with over 20 years’ experience in investment banking, finance and corporate advisory and investment analysis in the life sciences and financial services industries. Chris Sullivan, who has served as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer for the past year, will continue with the Company as its Chief Accounting Officer.

"We are excited to have recruited such talent and experience at this exciting point in our progress. We have several significant near-term milestones on the horizon. Schond’s strategic and financial experience will be invaluable as we advance our portfolio of assets,” said Mike Cola, Chief Executive Officer of Cerecor. “Additionally, we would like to thank Chris Sullivan for his service as our Interim Chief Financial Officer over the past year and we look forward to Chris remaining an essential part of our finance team as our Chief Accounting Officer.”

“Cerecor is a dynamic company and I’m excited to join its outstanding and experienced leadership team,” said Mr. Greenway. “I look forward to working with Cerecor’s Board of Directors and management team to advance the Company’s robust pipeline of innovative therapies that address unmet patient needs within rare and orphan diseases.”

Mr. Greenway joins Cerecor from Mesoblast Ltd., an allogeneic cellular medicines company, where he served as Vice President, Investor Relations. At Mesoblast, Mr. Greenway led the Company’s investor relations activities and successfully concluded several strategic corporate finance transactions and capital markets initiatives. Prior to Mesoblast, from 2013 to 2016, he served in a similar role at Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Greenway has served in positions of increasing responsibility at investment banking firms and healthcare companies such as Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital and DURECT Corporation, predominantly focused on healthcare and technology.

02.02.21
Cerecor Announces Fast Track Designation for CERC-803 for the Treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II

17.01.21
CERECOR INC. (CERC) Behandlungen für Kinder- und Waisenkrankheiten.