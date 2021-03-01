VBL Therapeutics Announces Patient Dosing Initiated in Randomized, Controlled and Blinded Trial of VB-111 in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme

Investigator-sponsored study will be conducted at seven centers in the U.S.



TEL AVIV, Israel, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced that patient dosing has been initiated in a Phase 2 clinical trial investigating ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM). The study is sponsored by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and is being conducted through a collaboration between VBL and seven leading neuro-oncology medical centers in the U.S.



“This new study builds upon our previous successful Phase 2 trial of VB-111 in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) while incorporating lessons learned from the GLOBE study,” said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. “It will use the same VB-111 treatment regimen that induced significant survival benefit in our prior Phase 2 study, this time in patients that go through a second tumor resection. I believe that our perseverance could lead to renewed hope for rGBM patients who are in desperate need of therapies that may change their disease course and prolong life."