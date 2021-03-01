 

STRATA Skin Sciences Announces CEO Transition

HORSHAM, Pa., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced Robert (Bob) Moccia has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board, effective March 1, 2021. Effective February 28, 2021, Dolev Rafaeli, Ph.D., stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board.

“We are delighted to welcome Bob to the STRATA team. He is a leader in the field of dermatology, and we are confident that his extensive executive management experience, spanning more than three decades in healthcare, predominantly in the dermatology sector, will deliver a seamless transition,” said Uri Geiger, STRATA Skin Sciences Chairman. “Looking forward, we believe his proven track record leading and building PE-backed dermatology growth companies, combined with a broad operational skillset, will prove to be an asset as we work towards delivering meaningful value to STRATA’s customers, patients and shareholders.”

“I am confident that STRATA has the technology and team in place to be a leader in the treatment of dermatologic conditions,” added Robert Moccia, Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to immediately contributing to the Company’s unique and proven direct-to-consumer business model and working with the great team that has been assembled. I want to extend my gratitude to the board for their confidence in my ability to lead and grow this exciting company.”

Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Moccia has marketed and/or launched more than 30 dermatological products in the U.S. and created over $1.2 billion in exit transactions. Most recently he served as President, CEO and co-Founder of Encore Dermatology, Inc., a fully integrated dermatology company with a mission to deliver innovative therapies and medical devices to dermatologists to improve the quality-of-life of patients. Prior, he was CEO of Precision Dermatology Inc. Under his leadership, the company’s revenues doubled to more than $100 million and was subsequently acquired by Valeant for approximately $500 million.

