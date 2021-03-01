 

Karolinska Development appoints Per Aniansson as CFO and Investment Director

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 1, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that Per Aniansson has been appointed as new CFO and Investment Director. He has extensive experience in investments, business development and financing of high-growth companies in the life science industry. Per Aniansson takes up the position on March 7 and will initially work part-time (50%) in the company. He replaces Fredrik Järrsten, who has chosen to move on to a leading position within another life science company.

Per Anainsson (b. 1966), Master of Science in Engineering and MBA, has over 20 years of experience from the venture capital industry. He has also been CEO of two MedTech companies and CFO of a wind power company. Per has been responsible for a large number of significant investments, fund raisings and exits, and has participated in six IPOs. During the period 2011–2019, he was responsible for investments in medical technology, green technology and hi-tech at Fouriertransform AB and served on the boards of the life science companies OssDsign AB and Scibase AB. He is currently chairman of the board of VOC Diagnostics AB, and a board member of AAC ClydeSpace AB and the Bota Cancer fundraising foundation.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Per Aniansson as our new CFO and Investment Director. His extensive experience in investments and business development in the life science industry will be of great value during Karolinska Development's continued journey. At the same time, I would like to extend my appreciation to Fredrik Järrsten for his significant efforts and great commitment during the time in the company's management team and wish him all the best for the future,” comments Karolinska Development's CEO, Viktor Drvota.

Fredrik Järrsten has been CFO of Karolinska Development since 2017 and Deputy CEO since 2019. In September 2020, he announced that he wished to leave his role to move on to a senior position in another life science company. He has remained at the company's continued disposal during the notice period to ensure a smooth transition.

About Karolinska Development AB

 Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

