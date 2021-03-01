 

Annexon Advances Classical Complement Platform with Initiation of Global Phase 2 ARCHER Trial in Patients with Geographic Atrophy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 13:00  |  39   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye, announced that patient dosing has begun in its Phase 2 ARCHER study of its anti-C1q therapy, ANX007, to treat Geographic Atrophy (GA). GA, also known as atrophic age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or dry AMD, can lead to blindness caused by damaged and dying retinal cells. Currently, there are no approved treatment options to prevent onset or progression of GA.

“We are pleased to have commenced this important Phase 2 trial, advancing ANX007 as a potential therapy for GA, a leading cause of blindness and highly burdensome disease which affects more than five million people worldwide,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “This program harnesses our targeted anti-C1q approach, fully inhibiting the classical complement pathway with the aim of halting the damaging immune response and nerve damage that occurs in the eye.”

“Geographic atrophy can have a profound impact on patients who lose their ability to drive, read and carry out normal daily functions,” said Peter K. Kaiser, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic. “Targeting aberrant complement activity associated with the GA process has demonstrated great promise. Evaluating treatments that may reduce the rate of GA lesions growth and preserve visual function is important for these patients that have no treatment options today.”

About the Phase 2 ARCHER Clinical Trial and ANX007

The randomized, multi-center, double-masked Phase 2 trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ANX007 in reducing the area of GA as evaluated by fundus autofluorescence (FAF) in patients with GA. Monthly and every other month dosing schedules will be evaluated.

ANX007 is an investigational monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment for the treatment of patients with complement-mediated neurodegenerative ophthalmic diseases. Formulated for intravitreal administration, ANX007 is designed to potently bind to C1q and inhibit activation of all downstream components of the classical complement cascade, including C3 and C5, but not to interfere with the normal function of C3 and C5 as part of other complement pathways. In Phase 1 studies, intravitreal ANX007 demonstrated full C1q inhibition at 29 days and was well tolerated by patients.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annexon Advances Classical Complement Platform with Initiation of Global Phase 2 ARCHER Trial in Patients with Geographic Atrophy SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Share buy-back programme - week 8
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Annexon Welcomes William H. Carson, M.D. to the Board of Directors