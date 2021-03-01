BioXcel Therapeutics Appoints June Bray to Board of Directors

Former Allergan executive brings extensive global regulatory experience across multiple therapeutic areas

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced the appointment of June Bray to its Board of Directors. Ms. Bray brings over forty years of extensive U.S. and global regulatory experience in the healthcare industry and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs and Medical Writing at Allergan.



“June is a pharmaceutical industry veteran with a proven track record in leading successful regulatory activities for both investigational and marketed products in various therapeutic areas,” commented Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel. “Her demonstrated achievements, which include 32 New Drug Approvals (“NDAs”) in the U.S., will provide invaluable insight as we look to submit our first NDA later this month and transition to becoming a commercial neuroscience-focused organization. We are pleased to welcome June to our Board and look forward to her expertise and guidance as we work toward delivering transformative medicines to neuropsychiatric patients struggling with agitation and other stress-related symptoms.”