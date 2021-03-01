Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

The Company announced that for the year ended December 31, 2020, net sales increased $150.0 million or 40% percent to $526.7 million compared to $376.7 million in 2019. Pre-tax income was $51.5 million compared to $15.3 million in 2019. Net income for the fiscal year 2020 was $41.0 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, compared to $12.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share in 2019.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $145.4 million, an increase of 34% compared to the 2019 fourth quarter of $108.4 million. Pre-tax income was $15.9 million compared to $4.0 million in the 2019 fourth quarter. Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $12.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, reported for the fourth quarter 2019.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While the pandemic made 2020 very challenging, we are very proud and grateful that our teams in all segments responded so strategically and collaboratively to the adversity which produced record setting results for our shareholders. We continued to benefit from our successful pivot to supplying a wider array of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) during the fourth quarter. For the full year 2020, net sales of PPE were approximately $131.2 million as compared to $3.9 million in 2019. While the pivot to PPE was key to our growth in net sales and net income, it is important to note that we actually had organic growth in net sales in 2020 in all three of our business segments exclusive of the increased sales from PPE. Sales at BAMKO, which comprises our Promotional Products Segment, grew 53% for the quarter and 88% for the year, eclipsing $202 million. Sales at The Office Gurus, our Remote Staffing Segment, returned to pre-pandemic growth levels in the fourth quarter with 31% and 18% growth for the quarter and year, respectively. Sales in our Uniform Segment also grew 24% for the quarter and 21% for the year.

“Our pre-existing strategy of selling to a diverse range of customers with our redundant manufacturing strategy remains in place and bodes well for our future, especially as we continue to provide products and services to many essential businesses in all of our SGC segments. Both our uniform and promotional products segments finished the year with record year-end opportunity pipelines and backlogs. The Office Gurus segment continues to grow, including by leveraging its work from home solution to increase capacity. While we have no certainty as to how the pandemic will impact our customers in the future, we are fully prepared to meet the challenges that might face us. We have made the proper investments in our people, technology and product development, and we continue to do so at an accelerated pace when needed. While we are living in the most uncertain of times, we have met challenges throughout our 100 years with innovation and success. We will continue to do so going forward in a way that focuses on building long-term shareholder value.

“As a result of the cash flow generated from operating activities, we were able to reduce our outstanding debt by $31.6 million in 2020. This reduction has bolstered our ability to capitalize on opportunities as they arise such as our recent acquisition of Gifts by Design during the first quarter of 2021. We expect that additional favorable acquisition opportunities will be available for us in the current environment.”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare , HPI and WonderWink are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO , Tangerine Promotions , Public Identity and Gifts By Design are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share data) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Net sales $ 526,697 $ 376,701 $ 346,350 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 337,932 247,772 224,653 Selling and administrative expenses 136,515 107,282 96,710 Other periodic pension costs 955 1,962 385 Interest expense 2,003 4,399 3,207 477,405 361,415 324,955 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 2,164 - - Income before taxes on income 51,456 15,286 21,395 Income tax expense 10,430 3,220 4,420 Net income $ 41,026 $ 12,066 $ 16,975 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.72 $ 0.81 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 2.65 $ 0.79 $ 1.10 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period Basic 15,075,134 14,945,165 14,937,786 Diluted 15,508,420 15,266,408 15,472,133 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.39







SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and par value data) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,172 $ 9,038 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,667 and $2,964, respectively 101,902 79,746 Accounts receivable - other 1,356 1,083 Inventories 89,766 73,379 Contract assets 39,231 38,533 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,030 9,934 Total current assets 248,457 211,713 Property, plant and equipment, net 36,644 32,825 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,826 5,445 Intangible assets, net 58,746 62,536 Goodwill 36,116 36,292 Other assets 10,135 10,122 Total assets $ 393,924 $ 358,933 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,327 $ 33,271 Other current liabilities 44,670 18,894 Current portion of long-term debt 15,286 15,286 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 5,589 1,905 Total current liabilities 104,872 69,356 Long-term debt 72,372 104,003 Long-term pension liability 14,574 10,253 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 1,892 3,423 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,599 2,380 Deferred tax liability 450 7,042 Other long-term liabilities 6,535 4,922 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 15,391,660 and 15,227,604 shares, respectively. 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 61,844 57,442 Retained earnings 141,972 107,581 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Pensions (10,898) (7,224) Cash flow hedges 69 91 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,372) (351) Total shareholders’ equity 191,630 157,554 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 393,924 $ 358,933





