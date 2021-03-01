 

Mission Ready Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (“Mission Ready” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: MRS) (OTCQB: MSNVF) is pleased to announce that, effective today, March 1, 2021, the Company’s common shares (“Shares”) have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the symbol “MSNVF”. The Company’s Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “MRS”.

“Obtaining a listing for our common shares in the United States – the epicenter of our operations – is an important and timely milestone for the Company,” said Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready. “In keeping with our commitment to build real and sustainable shareholder value, we are confident that trading on the OTCQB will further enhance liquidity for our current shareholders and extend investor awareness of the Company throughout the U.S. and beyond.”

The Company also reports that it is in the process of completing its application for DTC eligibility through the Depository Trust Company “(DTC”) for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

The OTCQB is a leading market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB market will provide investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to Mission Ready’s Shares though regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information on Mission Ready at:
https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MSNVF/quote.

The Company appointed Burns, Figa and Will, Attorneys, to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB listing and the OTCQB standards for international companies.

