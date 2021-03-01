Trevena, Inc. to Participate in March Virtual Investor Conferences
CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines
for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in March. Additional details are below:
H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 9th
|Format:
|One-on-one investor meetings
|Attendees:
|
Carrie Bourdow, President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Shin, SVP & Chief Financial Officer
Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., SVP & Chief Medical Officer
Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 16th
|Format:
|Corporate Presentation & One-on-one investor meetings
|Time:
|3:50 p.m. ET
|Attendees:
|
Carrie Bourdow, President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Shin, SVP & Chief Financial Officer
Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., SVP & Chief Medical Officer
|Webcast:
|https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/trvn/2777522
A link to the webcast for the Oppenheimer presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at: https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website and available for approximately 90 days following the event.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company also has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury / abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.
