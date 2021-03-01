1 Authorization intended to be used for future financing needs of the Company, developing the equity structure, minimize or reduce debts and possible mergers and acquisitions and other corporate purposes

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved unanimously to approve the following authorization in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors:

The Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders authorizes the Board of Directors to decide on share issues as well as issues of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares, pursuant to Chapter 10 of the Companies Act, as follows:

The shares issued under the authorization are new or those in the Company's possession. Based and within the limits of this authorization, the Board of Directors can also decide on issuance(s) of option rights or other special rights set forth in Chapter 10 the Limited Liability Companies Act complementing or replacing issuance(s) of shares.

Under the authorization, a maximum of two hundred twenty million (220,000,000) shares may be issued, which corresponds to approximately 33.35 percent of all the shares in the Company after the share issue, provided that new shares are issued, considering all registered shares of the Company.

In issue of new ordinary shares, the shareholders have the right to subscribe for new shares in proportion to their existing holdings of the shares of the Company. The Board of Directors has the right to decide upon the offering to parties determined by the Board of Directors of any shares that may remain unsubscribed for pursuant to the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right. In connection with any shares which remain unsubscribed in such subscription rights issue, the Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on directed share issues or directed issues of option rights or special rights entitling to shares in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right, provided that there is a weighty financial reason for the Company to do so. The shares and option rights or other special rights entitling to shares can hence be issued in one or more tranches.