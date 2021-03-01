Leading Edge Materials appoints Sanjay Swarup as new CFO

 

Vancouver, March 1, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) wishes to announce it has appointed Sanjay Swarup as the new CFO of the Company replacing Nick Demare effective as of today.

Mr. Swarup holds a Master of Business Administration from Cranfield School of Management (Bedforshire, UK) and is a chartered accountant from India and the UK with over 25 years of experience in accounting and business consulting, with 15 of those years in the resource industry. Mr. Swarup has held the role of CFO for a number of UK and Canadian listed resource companies. Between 2009 and 2018 Mr. Swarup was the CFO of TSX-listed Mandalay Resources which operates a producing gold mine in Sweden.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO states “I am looking forward to working with an experienced professional like Mr. Swarup. Being based in the UK and having previously held the role of CFO of a company with an operating mine in Sweden aligns well with our strategy to focus the leadership of Leading Edge in Europe to advance the development of our Swedish and Romanian projects more efficiently. I also want to thank Mr. Demare for the invaluable support he has provided for Leading Edge since the founding of the company.”

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the sustainability transition of society. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Kärr HREE project (Sweden), Bergby lithium project (Sweden, pending sale) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 1, 2020 at 4.15 am Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol “LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol “LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE".  Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company.  The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future business activities and involves risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, risks relating to the inability of the parties to satisfy the conditions precedent to the closing of the Agreement, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

