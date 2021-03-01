 

eQ Plc has released the 2020 Annual Report and the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies

01.03.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

eQ Plc Annual Financial Report
1 March 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

eQ Plc´s Annual Report, which includes Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for the financial year 2020 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Sustainability Report, is enclosed to this release and has also been published on eQ’s website www.eQ.fi.

eQ has also published as an attachment to this release an updated version of the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies which will be handled in the Annual General Meeting of 24 March 2021. The updated Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies includes a description of the remuneration of the full-time Chair of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Corporate Governance Statement are published as separate attachments to this release.

eQ publishes the Annual Report for the first time also in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.

Helsinki 1 March 2021

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 9.0 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.

Attachments




Wertpapier


