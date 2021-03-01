Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for March 2021

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise retail stores, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conference in March 2021:



Needham 2nd Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference, March 3, 2021: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.