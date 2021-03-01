 

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated STS101 Development Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

-New STS101 Phase 3 efficacy trial planned to begin mid-2021 with topline results expected second half of 2022-

-Proceeds from $80 million private placement and existing cash expected to fund operations into second half of 2023-

-Conference call this morning at 8:00 AM ET; dial in details are listed below-

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an update to the development plan for STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), an investigational acute treatment for migraine. The updated STS101 development plan includes a new Phase 3 efficacy trial, which the Company anticipates initiating in mid-2021, with topline results expected in the second half of 2022. The new Phase 3 trial takes into account findings from the EMERGE pivotal study in which STS101 showed numerical differences in favor of STS101 5.2 mg and 3.9 mg versus placebo but did not achieve statistical significance versus placebo on the co-primary endpoints of freedom from pain and most bothersome symptom at two hours post-administration. In addition, the Company plans to explore dose strengths greater than 5.2 mg by conducting a Phase 1 trial in the second quarter of 2021 to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of STS101 5.2 mg and two higher dose strengths. The Company plans to select the STS101 dose strength to utilize in its next Phase 3 efficacy trial based on the results of this Phase 1 trial.

Satsuma also announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with existing and new investors for an $80 million private placement financing. The Company believes that net proceeds from the private placement financing, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $68.2 million as of December 31, 2020, will be sufficient to fund company operations into the second half of 2023.

The Company is holding a conference call this morning to discuss its updated STS101 development plan, as well as preliminary results to date from the ongoing open-label ASCEND long-term safety trial of STS101 5.2 mg, and a synopsis of key EMERGE trial findings.

“We continue to have strong conviction that STS101 has the potential to be an important and differentiated acute treatment option that can address the unmet needs of many people with migraine. After conducting a comprehensive, multi-functional review of our STS101 program, including EMERGE trial findings and preliminary results to date from our ongoing ASCEND open-label, long-term safety trial, we believe there is a compelling rationale for continuing development of STS101 and undertaking a second Phase 3 efficacy trial,” said John Kollins, President & Chief Executive Officer of Satsuma. “We are pleased to have strong support for our updated STS101 development plan from our expert clinical advisors and leading specialist healthcare investors.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated STS101 Development Plan -New STS101 Phase 3 efficacy trial planned to begin mid-2021 with topline results expected second half of 2022- -Proceeds from $80 million private placement and existing cash expected to fund operations into second half of 2023- …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Share buy-back programme - week 8
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces $80 Million Private Placement Financing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
24
SATSUMA Pharmaceuticals Inc - Migräne muss nicht sein
24.09.20
9
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results