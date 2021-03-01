Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated STS101 Development Plan

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an update to the development plan for STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), an investigational acute treatment for migraine. The updated STS101 development plan includes a new Phase 3 efficacy trial, which the Company anticipates initiating in mid-2021, with topline results expected in the second half of 2022. The new Phase 3 trial takes into account findings from the EMERGE pivotal study in which STS101 showed numerical differences in favor of STS101 5.2 mg and 3.9 mg versus placebo but did not achieve statistical significance versus placebo on the co-primary endpoints of freedom from pain and most bothersome symptom at two hours post-administration. In addition, the Company plans to explore dose strengths greater than 5.2 mg by conducting a Phase 1 trial in the second quarter of 2021 to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of STS101 5.2 mg and two higher dose strengths. The Company plans to select the STS101 dose strength to utilize in its next Phase 3 efficacy trial based on the results of this Phase 1 trial.

Satsuma also announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with existing and new investors for an $80 million private placement financing. The Company believes that net proceeds from the private placement financing, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $68.2 million as of December 31, 2020, will be sufficient to fund company operations into the second half of 2023.

The Company is holding a conference call this morning to discuss its updated STS101 development plan, as well as preliminary results to date from the ongoing open-label ASCEND long-term safety trial of STS101 5.2 mg, and a synopsis of key EMERGE trial findings.

“We continue to have strong conviction that STS101 has the potential to be an important and differentiated acute treatment option that can address the unmet needs of many people with migraine. After conducting a comprehensive, multi-functional review of our STS101 program, including EMERGE trial findings and preliminary results to date from our ongoing ASCEND open-label, long-term safety trial, we believe there is a compelling rationale for continuing development of STS101 and undertaking a second Phase 3 efficacy trial,” said John Kollins, President & Chief Executive Officer of Satsuma. “We are pleased to have strong support for our updated STS101 development plan from our expert clinical advisors and leading specialist healthcare investors.”