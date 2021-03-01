Dynamic Technologies Group Announces Executive Management Changes

Jerry has over 25 years in the themed attraction business and has been leading Dynamic’s organization in the US, based out of Orlando, for the past three years in addition to managing the controls department for the Company. “Controls integration and mechatronics technology and the associated intellectual property have become a core competency and forms the nucleus of the Dynamic’s IP,” stated Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and CEO. “Our pivot as a Company to leveraging the intrinsic value of our IP, makes Jerry the perfect person to assume the President and COO position for Dynamic Technologies Group.” This promotion includes being President and COO of Dynamic Attractions, Dynamic Entertainment and Dynamic Structures.

Hao Wang, who joined the Company’s Dynamic Attractions division in 2017, will be leaving his post as President and COO for personal reasons, and returning to his home in Toronto. “I am pleased to announce that Hao has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately, which will help to make a smooth transition of leadership to Jerry in managing Dynamic Attractions and the ride manufacturing division,” added Nelson. One of the initiatives that Hao put in place was to develop a strong and cohesive management team in an effective organizational structure with efficient operational processes, as well as a succession plan for the company’s key functions. Hao becoming a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, will further ensure a smooth transition and continuity of processes and momentum that Hao has diligently put in place.

This is an incredibly momentous time for the Company as we will see some of the most technologically complex and exciting rides in the world that we have designed, built and commissioned, come into service in theme parks around the world throughout 2021. It is also a very exciting time to see the flying theatre attraction come into operation this summer in The Island theme park in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Dynamic has an option to purchase a 50% interest in this attraction. This foundation uniquely positions the Company for future growth and continued innovation. Our industry, our customers and their guests are about to experience why we do what we do and exactly what we mean when we say, TECHNOLOGY DRIVES THE DYNAMIC DIFFERENCE !