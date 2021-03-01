Verde Grows 103% in 2020, Achieves Sales Target and Provides Corporate Update

In Q4 2020 the Company sold 56,585 tonnes of its multinutrient potassium fertilizer, marketed and sold in Brazil under the K Forte brand and internationally as Super Greensand (the “ Product ”), an increase of 76% in comparison to the 32,221 tonnes sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 (“ Q4 2019 ”). For the full year 2020, the Company sold 243,707 tonnes of the Product, an increase of 103% in comparison to 119,809 tonnes for the year ended December 31, 20219 (“ FY 2019 ”).

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) (" Verde ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce its sales results for the fourth quarter (“ Q4 2020 ”) and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“ FY 2020 ”). Audited financial results for Q4 2020 and FY 2020 will be reported and filed on SEDAR on March 30, 2021.

In November 2019, the Company had announced a revenue target of R$32 million for 2020. On November 16, 2020, Verde revised its target, raising it by 10%. The new target for the 2020 revenue was set at R$35.2 million. The Company is pleased to announce that it achieved the updated target.

“We know that 2020 was a challenging year for everyone because of Covid-19, especially in heavily affected Brazil. It is therefore gratifying to see the continued growth of Verde, thanks to our renewed and growing client base, as well as our devoted staff who believe in our purpose,” commented Cristiano Veloso, Verde's founder, President & CEO.

ALYSSON PAOLINELLI’S NOMINATION FOR THE 2021 NOBEL PEACE PRIZE

Mr. Alysson Paolinelli, Verde's Board member since 2014, was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Over 14,000 people have signed an online petition and over one hundred letters were sent from representatives of 28 countries, including several universities and research institutes, in support of Mr. Paolinelli's nomination.

Mr. Paolinelli had a vital role in conceptualizing and implementing Tropical Agriculture in Brazil. In the 1970s, some of the necessary actions to enable the use of land previously considered unfit for agriculture, such as the Cerrado, were: hiring more than 1,000 professionals in the first year of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation ("Embrapa"); building partnerships with universities and the private sector; sending researchers abroad to acquire knowledge that could be applied to Brazilian biomes; investing in science and innovations for agriculture; and expanding farmers' access to credit.