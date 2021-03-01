 

Verde Grows 103% in 2020, Achieves Sales Target and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 13:00  |  57   |   |   

(All figures are in Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise.)

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) ("Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its sales results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2020”) and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“FY 2020”). Audited financial results for Q4 2020 and FY 2020 will be reported and filed on SEDAR on March 30, 2021.

In Q4 2020 the Company sold 56,585 tonnes of its multinutrient potassium fertilizer, marketed and sold in Brazil under the K Forte brand and internationally as Super Greensand (the “Product”), an increase of 76% in comparison to the 32,221 tonnes sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 (“Q4 2019”). For the full year 2020, the Company sold 243,707 tonnes of the Product, an increase of 103% in comparison to 119,809 tonnes for the year ended December 31, 20219 (“FY 2019”).

In November 2019, the Company had announced a revenue target of R$32 million for 2020. On November 16, 2020, Verde revised its target, raising it by 10%. The new target for the 2020 revenue was set at R$35.2 million. The Company is pleased to announce that it achieved the updated target.

“We know that 2020 was a challenging year for everyone because of Covid-19, especially in heavily affected Brazil. It is therefore gratifying to see the continued growth of Verde, thanks to our renewed and growing client base, as well as our devoted staff who believe in our purpose,” commented Cristiano Veloso, Verde's founder, President & CEO.

ALYSSON PAOLINELLI’S NOMINATION FOR THE 2021 NOBEL PEACE PRIZE

Mr. Alysson Paolinelli, Verde's Board member since 2014, was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Over 14,000 people have signed an online petition and over one hundred letters were sent from representatives of 28 countries, including several universities and research institutes, in support of Mr. Paolinelli's nomination.

Mr. Paolinelli had a vital role in conceptualizing and implementing Tropical Agriculture in Brazil. In the 1970s, some of the necessary actions to enable the use of land previously considered unfit for agriculture, such as the Cerrado, were: hiring more than 1,000 professionals in the first year of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation ("Embrapa"); building partnerships with universities and the private sector; sending researchers abroad to acquire knowledge that could be applied to Brazilian biomes; investing in science and innovations for agriculture; and expanding farmers' access to credit.

Seite 1 von 8


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verde Grows 103% in 2020, Achieves Sales Target and Provides Corporate Update (All figures are in Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise.) BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) ("Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its sales results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Share buy-back programme - week 8
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...