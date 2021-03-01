 

Grünenthal Germany is a Great Place to Work

AACHEN, Germany, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal Germany is now certified as a Great Place to Work and a Great Start! company for apprentices. The company was awarded these two certifications based on the positive feedback that its employees shared during the Great Place to Work survey in 2020 and a successfully completed external audit.

"We are pleased with this positive feedback from our employees particularly in times of the pandemic. It shows us that employees feel connected to the company – despite contact restrictions and working from home," says Oliver Lamm, Head HR Germany. "At Grünenthal we actively create an attractive working environment based on our strong corporate culture."

Overall, 76 percent of the participants stated that they consider Grünenthal a "great place to work". A great workplace is characterised by several factors: Employees trust their management and experience a working atmosphere based on credibility, respect and fairness. They are proud of their job and their company and enjoy working with their colleagues.

For the first time, Grünenthal has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work in Germany. In addition to this, the company has been awarded the Great start! certificate in recognition of the positive evaluation of its apprenticeship programme.

Grünenthal also successfully participated in the Great Place to Work certification process in other countries, and has received certificates for its affiliates in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Italy, Peru, Portugal and Spain.

To pursue our journey towards our vision of a world free of pain, we continuously strive to attract and retain the right talent for Grünenthal globally. We've recently launched our evolved employer brand with a range of social media activities and a refreshed careers website and by getting our employees involved as our brand ambassadors. Read what makes Grünenthal an attractive employer: https://careers.grunenthal.com

About Great Place to Work

Grünenthal has conducted the Great Place to Work survey regularly since 2009. This voluntary and anonymous survey gives employees around the globe an opportunity to provide direct feedback about Grünenthal's workplace culture and leadership approach. In this way, the company gets a clear benchmark for where it stands and can track its progress by comparing against previous years. In turn, this helps Grünenthal to focus on the right priorities and to implement effective measures that keep it moving forwards on its cultural journey.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better – and innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. In 2019, Grünenthal employed around 4,700 people and achieved sales of € 1.4 bn.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group 
Instagram: grunenthal

For further information, please contact:

Fabia Kehren, Head External Communications & Editorial Management Grünenthal
Tel.: +49 241 569-3269
Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.com
Grünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany



