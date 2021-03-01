 

Construction contract (Võõbu-Mäo road section additional works)

Nordecon AS group company Kaurits OÜ concluded an annex to the contract with GRK Infra AS for additional earthworks at Võõbu–Mäo road construction project (main contract announcement). The value of the additional works is 3.9 million euros plus VAT.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com




