 

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces its First Fiscal Quarter ended December 31, 2020 results compared to the same period in 2019

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 13:22  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) reported its unaudited results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019. These financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and the Company refers the reader to those materials for additional information.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is an exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in Chile.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of CEG. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CEG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release based on current expectations and beliefs and CEG disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Registered Office:
C/O RICKETTS HARRIS LLP
181 UNIVERSITY AVENUE
TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 2X7
CANADA 		For further information, contact:
James L. MacAuliffe, CFO-Chile
E-Mail: ceg@cegmining.com
Telephone: 56-9-98374476
Website: www.cegmining.com
   
Toronto Office: 
1 KING STREET WEST, SUITE 4009 
TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1A1
CANADA 
  



