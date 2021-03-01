 

Vaccines Market to Reach $108.02 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 13:30  |  42   |   |   

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Vaccines Market by Indication (Influenza, Rotavirus, DTP, COVID-19), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral), Type/Antigen (Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines), and Valence (Multivalent, Monovalent Vaccines)—Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research, the vaccines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $108.02 billion by 2027.

Meticulous_Research_Logo

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5076

The high prevalence of diseases, increasing government initiatives towards immunization, technological advancements in vaccine production, the strong pipeline for vaccines globally, and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic are the key factors expected to propel the growth of the vaccines market. Besides, the increasing epidemic potential, growing focus on therapeutic vaccines, and emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the vaccines market.

Over the last decade, the field of vaccine development has received huge support from the pharmaceutical industry as well as governments due to successful vaccination programs that helped eradicate infectious diseases such as chickenpox and polio globally, saving billions of dollars' worth of healthcare expenditure. Vaccines are one of the most powerful and cost-effective health interventions available. Yet many preventable diseases still cost millions of lives and billions of dollars every year. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has further led to the expansion of the vaccines market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Vaccines Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a rise in mortality rates globally. For instance, as per the WHO, globally, as of 26th February 2021, there were 112.2 million confirmed cases and 2.4 million deaths. Overall, 31% of cases, 45% of hospitalizations, 53% of ICU admissions, and 80% of deaths associated with COVID-19 were among adults aged 65 years and over, with the highest percentage of severe outcomes among persons aged 85 years and over. With the increasing severity of the COVID-19 crisis, the global population is eagerly anticipating a vaccine capable of combating the virus.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vaccines Market to Reach $108.02 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to a new market research report titled "Vaccines Market by Indication (Influenza, Rotavirus, DTP, COVID-19), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral), Type/Antigen (Conjugate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $20.24 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
How Haven Homes Is Championing affordable luxury properties in Nigeria - MD Tayo Sonuga
GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development
Shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods