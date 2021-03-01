Vaccines Market to Reach $108.02 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled " Vaccines Market by Indication (Influenza, Rotavirus, DTP, COVID-19), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral), Type/Antigen (Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines), and Valence (Multivalent, Monovalent Vaccines)—Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research, the vaccines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $108.02 billion by 2027.

The high prevalence of diseases, increasing government initiatives towards immunization, technological advancements in vaccine production, the strong pipeline for vaccines globally, and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic are the key factors expected to propel the growth of the vaccines market. Besides, the increasing epidemic potential, growing focus on therapeutic vaccines, and emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the vaccines market.

Over the last decade, the field of vaccine development has received huge support from the pharmaceutical industry as well as governments due to successful vaccination programs that helped eradicate infectious diseases such as chickenpox and polio globally, saving billions of dollars' worth of healthcare expenditure. Vaccines are one of the most powerful and cost-effective health interventions available. Yet many preventable diseases still cost millions of lives and billions of dollars every year. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has further led to the expansion of the vaccines market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Vaccines Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a rise in mortality rates globally. For instance, as per the WHO, globally, as of 26th February 2021, there were 112.2 million confirmed cases and 2.4 million deaths. Overall, 31% of cases, 45% of hospitalizations, 53% of ICU admissions, and 80% of deaths associated with COVID-19 were among adults aged 65 years and over, with the highest percentage of severe outcomes among persons aged 85 years and over. With the increasing severity of the COVID-19 crisis, the global population is eagerly anticipating a vaccine capable of combating the virus.