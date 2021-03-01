 

Advanced Energy to Participate at Five Upcoming Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that it will be participating at five upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date: March 3, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time

SIG 10th Annual Technology Conference
Date: March 10, 2021

Loop Capital 2021 Consumer, Industrial and TMT Investor Conference
Date: March 11, 2021

33rd Annual Roth Investor Conference
Date: March 16, 2021

Bank of America Global Industrials Conference
Date: March 18, 2021

A video webcast of our presentation at the Raymond James conference will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com. To participate in the other conferences, please contact a representative of those firms.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

