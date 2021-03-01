Advanced Energy to Participate at Five Upcoming Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that it will be participating at five upcoming virtual investor conferences.

SIG 10th Annual Technology Conference

Date: March 10, 2021

Loop Capital 2021 Consumer, Industrial and TMT Investor Conference

Date: March 11, 2021

33rd Annual Roth Investor Conference

Date: March 16, 2021

Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

Date: March 18, 2021

A video webcast of our presentation at the Raymond James conference will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com. To participate in the other conferences, please contact a representative of those firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005150/en/