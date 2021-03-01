HNI Corporation Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Fourth quarter sales of $562.1 million were down 9 percent from year-ago levels, and fourth quarter net income was $22.6 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.52, compared to $1.10 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.66, compared to $1.12 in the prior year.

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced sales for the full year ended January 2, 2021 of $1.955 billion and net income of $41.9 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.98, compared to $2.54 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.79, compared to $2.59 in the prior year. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations follow the financial statements in this release.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Double-digit revenue and profit growth in Residential Building Products. Fourth quarter segment revenue increased 15.9 percent organically year-over-year, while operating profit was 11.4 percent higher than the year-ago period.

Fourth quarter segment revenue increased 15.9 percent organically year-over-year, while operating profit was 11.4 percent higher than the year-ago period. Solid profitability in Workplace Furnishings. Fourth quarter segment operating profit exceeded $11 million, despite an 18.6 percent year-over-year top line contraction.

Fourth quarter segment operating profit exceeded $11 million, despite an 18.6 percent year-over-year top line contraction. Strong cash flow generation. Fourth quarter operating cash flow totaled $71 million, and full year operating cash flow was $214 million. Full year operating cash flow was only slightly below the $219 million generated in fiscal year 2019 despite year-over-year total revenue and non-GAAP operating profit declines of 13 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

Fourth quarter operating cash flow totaled $71 million, and full year operating cash flow was $214 million. Full year operating cash flow was only slightly below the $219 million generated in fiscal year 2019 despite year-over-year total revenue and non-GAAP operating profit declines of 13 percent and 30 percent, respectively. High quality balance sheet. Debt at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $175 million— unchanged from last quarter and prior-year levels. The Corporation’s gross leverage ratio remained low at 1.0x. Additionally, the Corporation ended the quarter with $116 million of cash, an increase of $7 million from the end of the third quarter and a $64 million increase from the end of fiscal year 2019. The quarter-ending balance sheet reflects the impacts of the acquisition of Design Public Group at the end of fiscal year 2020.

“Our members finished a challenging year by delivering another solid quarter. Our performance has enabled us to invest more aggressively to improve our competitive position. The acquisition of Design Public Group is a great example of these efforts, as it accelerates our initiatives around eCommerce while providing access to a broader customer group,” stated Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter - Financial Performance (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Change GAAP Net Sales $ 562.1 $ 616.1 (8.8 %) Gross Profit % 37.1 % 38.0 % -90 bps SG&A % 30.4 % 27.4 % 300 bps Restructuring and Impairment Charges % 1.1 % 0.2 % 90 bps Operating Income $ 31.5 $ 63.8 (50.6 %) Operating Income % 5.6 % 10.3 % -470 bps Effective Tax Rate 24.2 % 23.1 % Net Income % 4.0 % 7.7 % -370 bps EPS – diluted $ 0.52 $ 1.10 (52.7 %) Non-GAAP Gross Profit % 37.1 % 38.0 % -90 bps Operating Income $ 39.5 $ 64.9 (39.2 %) Operating Income % 7.0 % 10.5 % -350 bps EPS – diluted $ 0.66 $ 1.12 (41.1 %)

Fourth Quarter Summary Comments

Consolidated net sales decreased 8.8 percent from the prior-year quarter to $562.1 million. On an organic basis, sales decreased 9.2 percent. The impact of building products distributors acquired in 2020 increased sales $3.0 million compared to the prior-year quarter. A reconciliation of organic sales, a non-GAAP measure, follows the financial statements in this release.

Gross profit margin decreased 90 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower Workplace Furnishings volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by improved net productivity and higher Residential Building Products volume.

Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales increased 300 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. This increase was primarily due to lower Workplace Furnishings volume and higher investments, partially offset by volume growth in Residential Building Products and freight & distribution productivity. Included in current year quarter SG&A was $1.8 million of one-time costs from exiting workplace furnishings showrooms, driven by conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Corporation recorded net charges of $6.2 million in the current year quarter related to the impairment of goodwill and other assets in the Workplace Furnishings segment. In the prior-year quarter, the Corporation recorded $1.2 million of restructuring costs in connection with structural realignments in the Workplace Furnishings segment.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.66 compared to $1.12 in the prior-year quarter. The $0.46 decrease was primarily driven by lower Workplace Furnishings volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by strong Residential Building Products volume and net productivity.

Full Year - Financial Performance (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Change GAAP Net Sales $ 1,955.4 $ 2,246.9 (13.0 %) Gross Profit % 36.9 % 37.1 % -20 bps SG&A % 31.8 % 30.3 % 150 bps Restructuring and Impairment Charges % 2.0 % 0.1 % 190 bps Operating Income $ 61.4 $ 151.3 (59.4 %) Operating Income % 3.1 % 6.7 % -360 bps Effective Tax Rate 22.9 % 22.6 % Net Income % 2.1 % 4.9 % -280 bps EPS – diluted $ 0.98 $ 2.54 (61.4 %) Non-GAAP Gross Profit % 36.9 % 37.1 % -20 bps Operating Income $ 107.0 $ 153.9 (30.5 %) Operating Income % 5.5 % 6.8 % -130 bps EPS – diluted $ 1.79 $ 2.59 (30.9 %)

Full Year Summary Comments

Consolidated net sales decreased 13.0 percent from the prior year to $1.955 billion. On an organic basis, sales decreased 13.4 percent year-over-year. The impact of building products distributors acquired in 2020 increased sales $9.4 million compared to the prior year.

Gross profit margin decreased 20 basis points compared to the prior year. This decrease was driven by lower Workplace Furnishings volume, partially offset by net productivity and higher Residential Building Products volume.

Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales increased 150 basis points compared to the prior year. This increase was driven by lower Workplace Furnishings volume, partially offset by lower core SG&A and freight & distribution productivity. Included in current year SG&A was $6.8 million of one-time costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (of which $1.6 million was recorded as a corporate charge).

The Corporation recorded net charges of $38.8 million related to impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets in the Workplace Furnishings segment. In the prior year, the Corporation recorded $2.4 million of restructuring costs in connection with structural realignments in the Workplace Furnishings segment.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.79, compared to $2.59 in the prior year. The $0.80 decrease was due to lower Workplace Furnishings volume, partially offset by improved net productivity, lower core SG&A, and higher Residential Building Products volume.

Fourth Quarter Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Corporation’s cash balance at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $116 million—representing a $7 million increase from third quarter-ending levels and a $64 million increase from the total reported at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The Corporation built cash during the fourth quarter while funding the acquisition of Design Public Group.

Quarter-ending debt levels were $175 million—approximately equal to the prior quarter and prior year balances. The outstanding debt consisted of $100 million in private placement notes and $75 million drawn on the Corporation’s $450 million revolving credit facility. The gross leverage ratio was 1.0x at the end of the fourth quarter, which was up slightly from 0.9x last quarter but well below the Corporation’s debt covenant of 3.5x.

Full-year cash flow from operations of $214 million was only modestly below the $219 million generated in 2019 despite challenging conditions throughout 2020.

Capital expenditures in 2020 of $32.3 million were down 47 percent from the $60.8 million in 2019. The decrease reflects the Corporation’s adjustment to the pandemic-related conditions. Investment in capitalized software increased 57 percent on a year-over-year basis to $9.5 million, reflecting the Corporation’s emphasis on digital initiatives. Cash flow used for acquisitions totaled $58.3 million in 2020.

Fourth Quarter Orders

Orders in the Workplace Furnishings segment excluding eCommerce declined 21 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. December year-over-year trends improved from those in October and November. Order rates in the business focused on small to mid-sized customers were better than those with contract customers.

Orders in eCommerce increased 51 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. While sales growth continued to be impacted by supply constraints and tough year-ago comparables, year-over-year order growth trends (adjusted for the extra week) were consistently above 23 percent in each month of the quarter.

Orders in the Residential Building Products segment increased 24 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Order growth in the quarter was comparable in the new construction and repair/remodel markets, and total segment order growth strengthened in December.

The Corporation estimates the extra week in the fourth quarter of 2020 added approximately five percentage points on a year-over-year basis to total order growth.

Workplace Furnishings – Financial Performance (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Change January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Change GAAP Net Sales $ 365.9 $ 449.4 (18.6 %) $ 1,365.7 $ 1,697.2 (19.5 %) Operating Profit (Loss) $ 3.6 $ 35.7 (89.8 %) ($5.0 ) $ 103.9 (104.8 %) Operating Profit (Loss) % 1.0 % 7.9 % -690 bps (0.4 %) 6.1 % -650 bps Non-GAAP Operating Profit $ 11.6 $ 36.9 (68.4 %) $ 39.1 $ 106.5 (63.3 %) Operating Profit % 3.2 % 8.2 % -500 bps 2.9 % 6.3 % -340 bps

Fourth Quarter Summary Comments - Workplace Furnishings

Workplace Furnishings net sales decreased 18.6 percent from the prior-year quarter to $365.9 million.

Workplace Furnishings GAAP operating profit margin decreased 690 basis points versus the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin decreased 500 basis points driven by lower volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by net productivity.

The Workplace Furnishings segment recorded net charges of $6.2 million in the current year quarter related to the impairment of goodwill and other assets; as well as $1.8 million of one-time costs from exiting workplace furnishings showrooms, driven by conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full Year Summary Comments - Workplace Furnishings

Workplace Furnishings net sales decreased 19.5 percent from the prior year to $1.366 billion.

Workplace Furnishings GAAP operating profit margin decreased 650 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin decreased 340 basis points year-over-year, driven by lower volume, partially offset by net productivity, and lower core SG&A spend.

The Workplace Furnishings segment recorded net charges of $38.8 million during the current year related to impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets, as well as $5.2 million of one-time costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Residential Building Products – Financial Performance (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Change January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Change GAAP Net Sales $ 196.3 $ 166.7 17.8 % $ 589.7 $ 549.8 7.3 % Operating Profit $ 44.1 $ 39.6 11.4 % $ 109.3 $ 94.3 15.9 % Operating Profit % 22.5 % 23.8 % -130 bps 18.5 % 17.2 % 130 bps Non-GAAP Operating Profit $ 44.1 $ 39.6 11.4 % $ 109.3 $ 94.3 15.9 % Operating Profit % 22.5 % 23.8 % -130 bps 18.5 % 17.2 % 130 bps

Fourth Quarter Summary Comments - Residential Building Products

Residential Building Products net sales increased 17.8 percent from the prior-year quarter to $196.3 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 15.9 percent year-over-year. The impact of building products distributors acquired in 2020 increased sales $3.0 million compared to prior-year quarter.

Residential Building Products operating profit margin decreased 130 basis points, driven by increased investment spending and higher variable compensation, partially offset by strong volume growth.

Full Year Summary Comments - Residential Building Products

Residential Building Products net sales increased 7.3 percent from the prior year to $589.7 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 5.6 percent year-over-year. The impact of building product distributors acquired in 2020 increased sales $9.4 million compared to prior year.

Residential Building Products operating profit margin expanded 130 basis points, driven by higher volume and favorable price-cost, partially offset by higher variable compensation.

Concluding Remarks

“In 2020, our members adapted, stayed agile, and kept HNI strong in the face of challenging conditions. I am extremely proud of and grateful for the efforts of all HNI members. I have no doubt we are a stronger company because of what we experienced and how we performed this past year.

As we look toward 2021, we see strengthening growth and momentum in our Residential Building Products segment. Activity in both new construction and remodeling are rising and continue to be supported by demographics, deurbanization, nesting trends, and low housing inventories.

In Workplace Furnishings, we are optimistic our environments will improve as we progress through the year and continue to see some signs of initial recovery. The vaccine roll-out, associated return-to-the-office programs, and our ability to capture work-from-home demand support revenue and profit growth as we move through 2021. However, the precise timing and rate of improvement remain uncertain.

In the first quarter of 2021, we expect the conditions we experienced last quarter to generally continue,” Mr. Lorenger concluded.

First Quarter Outlook

Residential Building Products revenue: Cyclical strength, secular support, company-specific initiatives, and a strong competitive position will continue to drive revenue growth in this segment. Recent trends point to first quarter year-over-year total segment revenue growth rates in the mid-20 percent range.

Cyclical strength, secular support, company-specific initiatives, and a strong competitive position will continue to drive revenue growth in this segment. Recent trends point to first quarter year-over-year total segment revenue growth rates in the mid-20 percent range. Workplace Furnishings revenue: Pandemic-related uncertainty remains and limits the Corporation’s visibility. However, recent order trends point to continued moderation in year-over-year revenue declines driven by small to mid-sized customers and public sector activity. Assuming recent trends continue, first quarter segment revenue, including acquisition impacts, would decline at a year-over-year rate in the high-single digits to low-teens.

Pandemic-related uncertainty remains and limits the Corporation’s visibility. However, recent order trends point to continued moderation in year-over-year revenue declines driven by small to mid-sized customers and public sector activity. Assuming recent trends continue, first quarter segment revenue, including acquisition impacts, would decline at a year-over-year rate in the high-single digits to low-teens. Profitability drivers: The Corporation expects lower first quarter profit margins compared to the prior year due to reduced Workplace Furnishings volume, rising input costs, and higher investment levels. However, first quarter earnings are expected to be positive and will benefit from continued year-over-year improvement in Residential Building Products volume, net productivity benefits, and SG&A cost management.

The Corporation expects lower first quarter profit margins compared to the prior year due to reduced Workplace Furnishings volume, rising input costs, and higher investment levels. However, first quarter earnings are expected to be positive and will benefit from continued year-over-year improvement in Residential Building Products volume, net productivity benefits, and SG&A cost management. Balance sheet and cash flow: The Corporation expects to maintain a strong balance sheet throughout 2021 with leverage ratios in-line with those seen in recent quarters. Low leverage and continued free cash flow generation will provide ample capacity for continued investment, dividend payments, and opportunistic M&A and share buyback activity.

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Net sales $ 562,139 $ 616,079 $ 1,955,363 $ 2,246,947 Cost of sales 353,489 382,192 1,234,243 1,413,185 Gross profit 208,650 233,887 721,120 833,762 Selling and administrative expenses 170,994 168,969 620,927 680,049 Restructuring and impairment charges 6,157 1,157 38,818 2,371 Operating income 31,499 63,761 61,375 151,342 Interest expense, net 1,719 1,833 6,990 8,628 Income before income taxes 29,780 61,928 54,385 142,714 Income taxes 7,207 14,333 12,466 32,211 Net income 22,573 47,595 41,919 110,503 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest 5 0 2 (2 ) Net income attributable to

HNI Corporation $ 22,568 $ 47,595 $ 41,917 $ 110,505 Average number of common shares outstanding – basic 42,797 42,755 42,689 43,101 Net income attributable to

HNI Corporation per common share – basic $ 0.53 $ 1.11 $ 0.98 $ 2.56 Average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 43,220 43,137 42,956 43,495 Net income attributable to

HNI Corporation per common share – diluted $ 0.52 $ 1.10 $ 0.98 $ 2.54 Foreign currency translation adjustments $ 1,474 $ 468 $ 1,841 $ 61 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax (4 ) (1 ) 265 251 Change in pension and post-retirement liability, net of tax (920 ) (1,648 ) (920 ) (2,833 ) Change in derivative financial instruments, net of tax 126 159 (2,266 ) (1,953 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 676 (1,022 ) (1,080 ) (4,474 ) Comprehensive income 23,249 46,573 40,839 106,029 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 5 0 2 (2 ) Comprehensive income attributable to HNI Corporation $ 23,244 $ 46,573 $ 40,837 $ 106,031

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,120 $ 52,073 Short-term investments 1,687 1,096 Receivables 207,971 278,124 Allowance for doubtful accounts (5,514 ) (3,559 ) Inventories 137,811 163,465 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,660 37,635 Total Current Assets 495,735 528,834 Property, Plant, and Equipment: Land and land improvements 29,691 29,394 Buildings 293,708 295,517 Machinery and equipment 578,643 581,225 Construction in progress 17,750 20,881 919,792 927,017 Less accumulated depreciation 553,835 545,510 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 365,957 381,507 Right-of-use Finance Leases 6,095 2,129 Right-of-use Operating Leases 70,219 72,883 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets 458,896 445,709 Deferred Income Taxes 607 176 Other Assets 20,523 21,274 Total Assets $ 1,418,032 $ 1,452,512 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 413,638 $ 453,202 Current maturities of long-term debt 841 790 Current maturities of other long-term obligations 2,990 1,931 Current lease obligations - Finance 1,589 563 Current lease obligations - Operating 19,970 22,219 Total Current Liabilities 439,028 478,705 Long-Term Debt 174,524 174,439 Long-Term Lease Obligations - Finance 4,516 1,581 Long-Term Lease Obligations - Operating 53,249 58,233 Other Long-Term Liabilities 81,264 67,990 Deferred Income Taxes 74,706 87,196 Equity: HNI Corporation shareholders' equity 590,419 584,044 Non-controlling interest 326 324 Total Equity 590,745 584,368 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,418,032 $ 1,452,512

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Net Cash Flows From (To) Operating Activities: Net income $ 41,919 $ 110,503 Non-cash items included in net income: Depreciation and amortization 77,683 77,427 Other post-retirement and post-employment benefits 1,472 1,475 Stock-based compensation 7,827 6,830 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 22,997 22,936 Deferred income taxes (12,005 ) 6,750 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 39,580 — Other – net 3,064 5,607 Net increase (decrease) in operating assets and liabilities, net of divestitures 24,204 (3,280 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 7,728 (8,868 ) Net cash flows from (to) operating activities 214,469 219,380 Net Cash Flows From (To) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (32,296 ) (60,826 ) Acquisition spending, net of cash acquired (58,258 ) — Capitalized software (9,506 ) (6,059 ) Purchase of investments (4,222 ) (6,702 ) Sales or maturities of investments 3,611 4,845 Other – net 299 5,847 Net cash flows from (to) investing activities (100,372 ) (62,895 ) Net Cash Flows From (To) Financing Activities: Payments of long-term debt (83,179 ) (215,934 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 83,309 141,035 Dividends paid (52,096 ) (52,232 ) Purchase of HNI Corporation common stock (6,764 ) (83,887 ) Proceeds from sales of HNI Corporation common stock 8,064 30,473 Other – net 616 (686 ) Net cash flows from (to) financing activities (50,050 ) (181,231 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 64,047 (24,746 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 52,073 76,819 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 116,120 $ 52,073

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Reportable Segment Data (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Net Sales: Workplace Furnishings $ 365,883 $ 449,408 $ 1,365,711 $ 1,697,186 Residential Building Products 196,256 166,671 589,652 549,761 Total $ 562,139 $ 616,079 $ 1,955,363 $ 2,246,947 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes: Workplace Furnishings $ 3,646 $ 35,714 $ (4,972 ) $ 103,894 Residential Building Products 44,090 39,586 109,321 94,329 General corporate (16,237 ) (11,539 ) (42,974 ) (46,881 ) Operating Income $ 31,499 $ 63,761 $ 61,375 $ 151,342 Interest expense, net 1,719 1,833 6,990 8,628 Total $ 29,780 $ 61,928 $ 54,385 $ 142,714 Depreciation and Amortization Expense: Workplace Furnishings $ 11,436 $ 11,348 $ 44,615 $ 44,887 Residential Building Products 2,411 2,363 9,386 8,884 General corporate 5,918 5,880 23,682 23,656 Total $ 19,765 $ 19,591 $ 77,683 $ 77,427 Capital Expenditures (including capitalized software): Workplace Furnishings $ 5,848 $ 11,947 $ 24,188 $ 41,137 Residential Building Products 2,339 1,446 8,213 12,225 General corporate 1,614 3,301 9,401 13,523 Total $ 9,801 $ 16,694 $ 41,802 $ 66,885 As of

January 2, 2021 As of

December 28, 2019 Identifiable Assets: Workplace Furnishings $ 762,780 $ 874,913 Residential Building Products 381,550 364,653 General corporate 273,702 212,946 Total $ 1,418,032 $ 1,452,512

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI’s financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI’s financial performance and operations. While HNI’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI’s operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures within this earnings release: organic sales, gross profit, operating income, operating profit, income taxes, net income, and net income per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the tables below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI’s overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments.

The sales adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of acquiring building products distributors. The transactions excluded for purposes of our other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release for all periods presented include restructuring charges, impairment charges, COVID-19 costs, and/or transition costs. Impairment and COVID-19 costs incurred in the current year periods presented are primarily comprised of goodwill and intangible asset impairments and one-time charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restructuring charges incurred in the prior year periods presented are primarily comprised of severance costs related to a structural realignment in the workplace furnishings segment. Transition costs incurred in connection with this realignment include member relocation costs.

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 Workplace Furnishings Residential Building Products Total Workplace Furnishings Residential Building Products Total Sales as reported (GAAP) $ 365.9 $ 196.3 $ 562.1 $ 449.4 $ 166.7 $ 616.1 % change from PY (18.6 %) 17.8 % (8.8 %) Less: Acquisitions — (3.0 ) (3.0 ) — — — Organic Sales (non-GAAP) $ 365.9 $ 193.2 $ 559.1 $ 449.4 $ 166.7 $ 616.1 % change from PY (18.6 %) 15.9 % (9.2 %)

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 Workplace Furnishings Residential Building Products Total Workplace Furnishings Residential Building Products Total Sales as reported (GAAP) $ 1,365.7 $ 589.7 $ 1,955.4 $ 1,697.2 $ 549.8 $ 2,246.9 % change from PY (19.5 %) 7.3 % (13.0 %) Less: Acquisitions — (9.4 ) (9.4 ) — — — Organic Sales (non-GAAP) $ 1,365.7 $ 580.3 $ 1,946.0 $ 1,697.2 $ 549.8 $ 2,246.9 % change from PY (19.5 %) 5.6 % (13.4 %)

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended January 2, 2021 Gross Profit Operating Income Tax Net Income EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 208.6 $ 31.5 $ 7.2 $ 22.6 $ 0.52 % of net sales 37.1 % 5.6 % 4.0 % Tax % 24.2 % Impairment charges — 6.2 1.6 4.6 0.11 COVID-19 costs — 1.8 0.4 1.4 0.03 Results (non-GAAP) $ 208.6 $ 39.5 $ 9.3 $ 28.5 $ 0.66 % of net sales 37.1 % 7.0 % 5.1 % Tax % 24.5 %

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 28, 2019 Gross Profit Operating Income Tax Net Income EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 233.9 $ 63.8 $ 14.3 $ 47.6 $ 1.10 % of net sales 38.0 % 10.3 % 7.7 % Tax % 23.1 % Restructuring charges — 1.2 0.3 0.9 0.02 Results (non-GAAP) $ 233.9 $ 64.9 $ 14.6 $ 48.5 $ 1.12 % of net sales 38.0 % 10.5 % 7.9 % Tax % 23.1 %

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 Gross Profit Operating Income Tax Net Income EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 721.1 $ 61.4 $ 12.5 $ 41.9 $ 0.98 % of net sales 36.9 % 3.1 % 2.1 % Tax % 22.9 % Impairment charges — 38.8 8.9 29.9 0.70 COVID-19 costs — 6.8 1.6 5.3 0.12 Results (non-GAAP) $ 721.1 $ 107.0 $ 22.9 $ 77.1 $ 1.79 % of net sales 36.9 % 5.5 % 3.9 % Tax % 22.9 %

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019 Gross Profit Operating Income Tax Net Income EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 833.8 $ 151.3 $ 32.2 $ 110.5 $ 2.54 % of net sales 37.1 % 6.7 % 4.9 % Tax % 22.6 % Restructuring charges — 2.4 0.5 1.8 0.04 Transition costs — 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.00 Results (non-GAAP) $ 833.8 $ 153.9 $ 32.8 $ 112.5 $ 2.59 % of net sales 37.1 % 6.8 % 5.0 % Tax % 22.6 %

Workplace Furnishings Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Percent

Change January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Percent

Change Operating profit as reported (GAAP) $ 3.6 $ 35.7 (89.8 %) ($ 5.0 ) $ 103.9 (104.8 %) % of net sales 1.0 % 7.9 % (0.4 %) 6.1 % Restructuring charges — 1.2 — 2.4 Impairment charges 6.2 — 38.8 — COVID-19 costs 1.8 — 5.2 — Transition costs — — — 0.2 Operating profit (non-GAAP) $ 11.6 $ 36.9 (68.4 %) $ 39.1 $ 106.5 (63.3 %) % of net sales 3.2 % 8.2 % 2.9 % 6.3 %

