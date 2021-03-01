Popular, Inc. to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2021 Financial Institutions Conference

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it will participate in the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference which will be held virtually on Tuesday March 9, 2021. Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer and Carlos J. Vázquez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Popular, Inc., will speak at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Popular, Inc. Investor Relations website at https://investor.popular.com/eng/investor-relations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will also be available.