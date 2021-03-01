 

Nuveen and Taconic Reposition TIAA Global HQ in Midtown Manhattan to Be More Sustainable and Healthier with View Smart Windows

View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that its smart windows have been installed at 730 Third Avenue, the 665,000-square-foot, 27-story, office tower located between East 45th and 46th streets near Grand Central Station in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan recently transformed through a $120 million renovation by owner, Nuveen Real Estate, and its development advisor, Taconic Partners.

View announced its smart windows will be installed at 730 Third Avenue, the Midtown East New York City office tower owned by Nuveen Real Estate, and its development advisor, Taconic Partners. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over 1,100 new smart windows have been installed in the entire building, which will help ownership achieve the energy reductions required to meet New York’s Local Law 97, which seeks to reduce building-based emissions by 40 percent over the next decade and will impact more than 57,000 buildings across the city. The smart windows will also help the building to maintain its LEED Gold Certification.

“Sustainability and green development are vital components of our building designs, and we’re reducing energy consumption at 730 Third Avenue to mitigate the effects of climate change,” said Nadir Settles, Managing Director, New York Regional Head, Office, Americas at Nuveen. “View improves the user experience and will allow tenants to enjoy a healthy workspace, attract quality talent and enhance their brand.”

Taconic Partners, which is serving as development advisor to Nuveen, is overseeing the project. The company is renowned as a New York City office visionary and for its leading role in establishing the Chelsea/Meatpacking District as a global office destination. The firm is also spearheading the development of the first Class-A office space on the Lower East Side as part of the Essex Crossing megaproject.

“The new 730 Third’s smart glass windows will help provide tenants with a model post-pandemic work experience,” said Colleen Wenke, Chief Development Officer at Taconic Partners. “It’s hard to overstate the impact that natural light can have on worker productivity, and we think once our tenants enjoy the View experience, they’ll never want to go back to traditional windows.”

The installation is a focal point of the recently completed transformation of the tower, setting the standard for the post-pandemic work environment. Just a five-minute walk from Grand Central Terminal, the building now includes outdoor space, health and wellness offerings, and boutique food and beverage service.

