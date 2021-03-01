 

CoStar Group Submits Revised Proposal to Acquire CoreLogic with Increased Value and Improved Certainty of Closing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 13:32  |  44   |   |   

Today, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) delivered a letter to the Board of Directors of CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) setting forth the terms of a revised proposal by CoStar Group to acquire 100% of the equity interests of CoreLogic. Under the terms of the new proposal, CoreLogic shareholders would receive $6.00 per share in cash and 0.1019 shares of CoStar Group common stock in exchange for each share of CoreLogic common stock, representing a value of approximately $90 per share based on CoStar Group’s closing share price on February 26, 2021 and approximately $97 per share based on the latest 30-day volume-weighted average CoStar share price. The new offer represents a $17 per share improvement over the Stone Point and Insight offer, which is equivalent to over $1.25 billion more in aggregate value. The Stone Point and Insight offer now represents a 6% discount to CoreLogic’s latest closing price of $84.66, while the CoStar Group offer represents a 15% premium and implies pro forma diluted ownership of approximately 16.2% in the combined entity and $450 million in cash for current CoreLogic stockholders.

The following is a copy of the letter that CoStar Group delivered to the Board of Directors of CoreLogic on March 1, 2021:

Dear CoreLogic Board Members:

We write to provide you with updated terms of a negotiated transaction, which we are confident constitute a “Superior Proposal” under your existing agreement with Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners (the “SPC Agreement”). Since your announcement of the SPC Agreement and our previous letter to you on February 16, 2021, your stock price has remained well above the SPC Agreement’s $80 per share price. Clearly, your stockholders are holding firm to their support for a transaction between our two companies over the SPC Agreement.

CoStar Group is committed to moving forward with such a transaction. Set forth below are our revised key terms since our February 16th letter, addressing all of your issues. We will separately send you and your legal advisors a version of the merger agreement memorializing the terms below. We are prepared to sign that version immediately.

We expect the CoreLogic Board to deem this proposal to be a “Superior Proposal” within 48 hours.

Consideration: We propose a merger transaction whereby CoStar would acquire 100% of the equity interests of CoreLogic in a stock and cash transaction. CoreLogic shareholders will receive 0.1019 shares of newly issued CoStar common stock and $6.00 in cash for each share of CoreLogic’s issued and outstanding common stock. This implies a headline value of $90 per share based on CoStar’s latest closing share price and $97 per share based on the latest 30-day volume-weighted average CoStar share price. Further, this offer represents over $1.25 billion more in aggregate value or a $17 per share improvement over the SPC Agreement. The SPC Agreement now represents a 6% discount to CoreLogic’s latest closing price of $84.66, while our offer represents a 15% premium (and a 21% premium to the SPC offer of $80/share) and implies pro forma diluted ownership of approximately 16.2% in the combined entity and $450 million in cash for current CoreLogic stockholders.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoStar Group Submits Revised Proposal to Acquire CoreLogic with Increased Value and Improved Certainty of Closing Today, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) delivered a letter to the Board of Directors of CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) setting forth the terms of a revised proposal by CoStar Group to acquire 100% of the equity interests of CoreLogic. Under the terms of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Eurofins Delivered Very Strong Revenues, Margin and Cash Flow in FY 2020, Ahead of Its Objectives, ...
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
CoStar Group Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenues Increased 19% Year-over-Year
17.02.21
CoStar Group Announces Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) Data Integration
16.02.21
CoStar Group Makes Superior Proposal to Acquire CoreLogic for $95.76 Per Share

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.08.20
2
CoStar ist der führende digitale Immobiliendienstleister