VSE Corporation Acquires HAECO Special Services
VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets, today announced that it has acquired HAECO Special Services, LLC (“HSS”) from HAECO Airframe Services, LLC, a division of HAECO Americas (“HAECO”), in an all cash transaction.
HSS is a leading provider of fully integrated MRO support solutions for military and government aircraft. HSS offers scheduled depot maintenance, contract field deployment and unscheduled drop-in maintenance for a U.S. Department of Defense contract specifically for the sustainment of the U.S. Air Force (“USAF”) KC-10 fleet. The experienced workforce of HSS includes nearly 280 employees operating from two hangar locations in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Transaction Rationale
- Expands VSE Federal & Defense MRO capabilities. HSS expands VSE’s aircraft MRO capabilities and provides VSE with access to new facilities, certifications and technical expertise required to provide end-to-end support for government aircraft fleet throughout their useful lives. HSS has averaged 30 aircraft introductions and 400,000 man-hours of aircraft maintenance per year since 2015. These capabilities expand VSE’s existing USAF programs Contract Field Teams programs.
- Strong backlog and contract visibility. HSS’ long-standing relationship with the USAF, including support of the products, has resulted in consistent cash flows from operations with minimal capital expenditure requirements. As a subcontractor under the current KC-10 contract, HSS’ calendar-driven maintenance provides contracted revenue visibility into 2025.
- New contract opportunities. VSE views additional opportunities to further diversify HSS’ contract mix beyond the KC-10 contract, including both subcontractor and prime roles on aircraft sustainment and modification programs.
- Financially accretive transaction. This transaction is immediately accretive to VSE’s Federal & Defense Segment. HSS’s value-added service offerings support the higher margin, technical services strategic focus for the segment.
Management Commentary
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare