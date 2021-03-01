VSE Corporation Acquires HAECO Special Services

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets, today announced that it has acquired HAECO Special Services, LLC (“HSS”) from HAECO Airframe Services, LLC, a division of HAECO Americas (“HAECO”), in an all cash transaction.

HSS is a leading provider of fully integrated MRO support solutions for military and government aircraft. HSS offers scheduled depot maintenance, contract field deployment and unscheduled drop-in maintenance for a U.S. Department of Defense contract specifically for the sustainment of the U.S. Air Force (“USAF”) KC-10 fleet. The experienced workforce of HSS includes nearly 280 employees operating from two hangar locations in Greensboro, North Carolina.