VitalHub Continues Strong Organic Growth through Closing Multi-Year Licensing Deal with South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

This transaction is among VitalHub’s largest to-date, comprising a 5-year licensing contract for the Company’s proprietary, award-winning Synopsis platform. From initial questionnaire through to post-operative outcomes, Synopsis provides the necessary tools to enable hospitals to manage the entire pre-operative assessment process digitally – removing paper trails, increasing data security, and delivering significant organizational and economic benefits.

One of the most prestigious and active health systems in the UK, the Trust is the largest in the Tees Valley with nearly 9,000 staff members providing a range of services to 1.5 million people. The Trust manages The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough and the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton as well as community services in Hambleton and Richmondshire, Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland. As a large health system, South Tees has a considerable need for a digital outpatient solution which increases efficiency and provides clarity and value to both patients and providers and chose Synopsis as its trusted digital outpatient solution to re-imagine care delivery.

Synopsis is a complete digital pre-op assessment platform that provides clarity, efficiency and value to health systems while reducing cancellation rates and risk and increasing patient throughput and theatre utilization. As a result of implementations of Synopsis solutions, fewer patients are required to attend hospital for a pre-operative assessment, improving patient throughput, while freeing up staff resources and clinical time. Staff are thereby able to spend more clinical time with high-risk patients, improving the efficiency of care delivery and resource utilization. Providing the opportunity to better educate patients on pre- and post-surgery care, Synopsis contributes to reductions in post-surgery re-admissions, promoting improved patient convenience and access to care.