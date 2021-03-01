Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives

YERINGTON, Nev., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its development objectives for its Pumpkin Hollow project.

The Company’s updated development objectives reflect internal studies regarding project optimization and expansion options, as well as the evolution of the copper market. These development objectives aim to further demonstrate the potential of Nevada Copper’s large strategic land holding and organic pipeline (see Figure 1).