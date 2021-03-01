CAPITALISED TERMS DEFINED IN THE CIRCULAR DATED 11 JANUARY 2021 HAVE THE SAME MEANING WHEN USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, UNLESS OTHERWISE DEFINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

NOMINAL SHARE VALUE REDUCTION BECOMES EFFECTIVE

OSB GROUP PLC (“OSB Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, following the sanction by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the “Court”) of the reduction of the nominal value of OSB Group Shares from three hundred and four (304) pence each to one (1) penny each (the “Capital Reduction”) on 23 February 2021, the order of the Court confirming the Capital Reduction and, a statement of capital approved by the Court, were registered with the Registrar of Companies on 26 February 2021. Accordingly, the Capital Reduction has now become effective.

Details of the Capital Reduction were set out in the circular to shareholders dated 11 January 2021 and the Capital Reduction was approved by shareholders at a general meeting of the Company on 28 January 2021. The Capital Reduction itself does not involve any distribution or repayment of capital by the Company and does not change the total number of shares issued by, or the total amount of capital in, the Company or the OSB Group’s capital ratios.

Enquiries

For further information:

OSB GROUP PLC

Alastair Pate, Group Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0) 16 3483 8973