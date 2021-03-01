Icanic Brands Announces Mr. Mark Smith as Executive Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator of premium Cannabis brands in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that effective March 1st, 2021, Mr. Mark Smith has been appointed as the Company’s Executive Chairman.



Mr. Smith brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having founded, built and transacted over $200,000,000 USD in US Cannabis businesses over the past 7 years. His capabilities include extensive industry start-up and scaling experience, strong financial orientation and experience operating in highly regulated markets including Colorado, Nevada and Michigan. Mr. Smith is an experienced and proven Cannabis entrepreneur with a track record of building enduring industry brands while leveraging operational scale. Mr. Smith has been actively involved in developing best-in-class brands such as Cannapunch, Highly Edible, Dutch Girl and Nordic Goddess (all of which were acquired by AYR Wellness Inc. formerly, AYR Strategies Inc. and Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp.) as well as developing a chain of dispensaries with his team members (his family) called Tumbleweed.

“What has attracted me to this venture is the talent and energy of the Icanic Brands team, predominately the CEO’s vision to leverage the Ganja Gold family of brands and attract additional acquisition partners. You can’t put a price on human capital and his energy and exuberance has been a missing ingredient in most cannabis companies who are not builders of businesses. We will be builders,” says Mr. Smith.

In his role as Executive Chairman at Icanic Brands, Mr. Smith will focus his time and energy on expanding the Company’s brand footprint in new states, new product development and expansion of the product line all with the singular goal of increasing financial performance with a laser focus on maximizing cash flow and earnings per share. Mr. Smith is widely regarded and respected in the US Cannabis industry as a thought leader and innovator. His network and relationships across the industry will provide the Company with nearly unrivalled access to new product ideas, innovative brands that leverage manufacturing capability and teams that can execute on them.