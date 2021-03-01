 

American Green, Inc. (OTC ERBB) Issues Update on U.S. Cannabis Cultivation Expansion

Gierczyk Architects are Completing Design and Building Plans for 20,000 SF Cannabis Cultivation Building

PHOENIX, AZ, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today, American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) issued an updated overview for its shareholders highlighting the following news and events pertaining to ERBB’s  Cannabis Cultivation Expansion for  2021. Over the past four months, American Green has been conducting it’s due diligence regarding plans to increase its cannabis cultivation footprint in the U.S.

“Gierczyk Developments architectural team is currently completing design and building plans for an Arizona location that will house a 20,000 SF Cannabis Grow with additional plans to add another 16,000 SF of Cannabis Grow Space,” according to David G. Gwyther, the Company’s president. 

Bryan Croteau, American Green’s VP of Cultivation states, “A 20,000 square foot building coupled with a 16,000 SF addition will increase the Company’s total Cannabis Grow Space another 36,000 SF. Total estimated annual revenue for this project will be approximately $11,000,000 and we anticipate net revenue to be about $7,000,000 per year.”

Planned with the additional development are state-of-the-art kitchen facilities and manufacturing space for American Green-branded cannabis edibles, concentrates, and CBD products. Chef Dee Russell (aka “Edible Dee” and “The Happy Chef”) will be instrumental in the development of all of American Green’s cannabis recipes and marketing strategies. Chef Dee also is the Company’s key consultant on the design of the grow’s kitchen and edibles manufacturing space.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count)  in the cannabis sector.  American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.




