Kaleido Biosciences to Present at Chardan’s 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit
LEXINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the
microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that Dan Menichella, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleido will present a corporate overview and host 1x1 meetings
with investors during Chardan’s 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit. The presentation will take place virtually on Monday, March 8th at 9:30am-9:55am EST.
A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.
About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.
