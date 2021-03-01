Kaleido Biosciences to Present at Chardan’s 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that Dan Menichella, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleido will present a corporate overview and host 1x1 meetings with investors during Chardan’s 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit. The presentation will take place virtually on Monday, March 8th at 9:30am-9:55am EST.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.