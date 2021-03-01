 

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Signing a Service Agreement with Interface Investment Capital, LLC.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWireInnovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital payment solution, IPSIPay, today announced that it has signed a Service Agreement with Interface Investment Capital, LLC (“IIC”) https://interfaceic.co – an investment and management company specializing in funding and management of agricultural businesses, while staffing almost 600 employees.  

This agreement will facilitate Innovative’s entrance into agriculture and farming, one of the largest industries in California, by offering to IIC financial payment services, integration of IPSIPayroll ecosystem with the current accounting and payroll IIC infrastructure, payroll debit cards to employees, thus eliminating paper check writing, and real time management of debit cards spending. IIC employees will have access to payroll prepaid debit cards, cross-border payments infrastructure, significantly lower cost for international remittances via IPSICoin, and financial payment services that include unbanked and underbanked customers.

According to data provided by Employment Development Department, State of California, California Agricultural Employment 2019 Annual Average was slightly above 422,000 thousand workers. The research conducted by Gary Keough, Director, NASS Pacific Region in Research and Science, California is ranked No.1 in sales of agricultural products totaling more than $45 billion and accounting nearly 12 percent of the United States total sales.

William Corbett, CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc., stated, “I am extremely delighted about the Service Agreement we have signed with Interface Investment Capital, LLC as it will give our Company an opportunity to provide comprehensive financial services through our IPSIPay ecosystem, and it is marking yet another significant milestone for our Company. This Agreement will allow us to utilize our advances in digital payments and mobile technology and make financial services more inclusive and affordable while providing the total solution for unbanked and underbanked communities in California and abroad.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Signing a Service Agreement with Interface Investment Capital, LLC. NORTHRIDGE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  via NewMediaWire – Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Share buy-back programme - week 8
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Provides Investor Update
17.02.21
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Closes $2 Million Dollars Financing from Current Institutional Investors
16.02.21
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Receives a Commitment of Up to $5 Million Towards Stable Coin Transactions Settlement
09.02.21
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Launches Digital Platform “IPSI Payroll” for B2C and Signs Its First Beta Customers
04.02.21
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces a Capital Raise of $600K on Company Friendly Terms
01.02.21
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces a Partnership with Golden Money Transfer, Inc. to Facilitate Its Money Transmission Service to Mexico