OpGen Wins Chinese NMPA Approval for the Curetis Unyvero System

Chinese regulatory authority NMPA completes registration of Unyvero instrument system as IVD for Chinese market



Application of Unyvero cartridge for pneumonia is under review and pending NMPA approval

OpGen’s subsidiary Curetis and its Chinese partner Beijing Clear Biotech continue working with the NMPA towards approval of pneumonia test in China



GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that it has recently received regulatory approval of the Curetis Unyvero System as an in vitro diagnostics (IVD) instrument system in China from the Chinese authorities (National Medical Products Administration, NMPA). The Medical Device Registration Certificate has been issued under the Registration number 20213220019.

Since filing the submission dossier for the complete Unyvero System, consisting of the Unyvero A50 Analyzer, the Unyvero L4 Lysator and the Unyvero C8 Cockpit in February 2019, NMPA has been actively engaged in an interactive review process with OpGen’s subsidiary Curetis and its Chinese partner Beijing Clear Biotech (BCB) prior to this approval decision. The parties continue to interact closely with the NMPA during the interactive review of the submission and filing for the Unyvero A50 pneumonia cartridge as their first Unyvero-based diagnostic application for the Chinese market. A dossier for the review and potential future approval of the pneumonia cartridge was submitted in February 2019, which includes comprehensive data from various clinical trials and regulatory submissions of the Unyvero LRT and LRT BAL products (which are FDA cleared in the USA) and the Unyvero HPN cartridge for hospitalized pneumonia patients (which is CE-IVD marked in Europe). Timelines for NMPA response submissions and review had been extended by several months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The start of commercialization of the Unyvero platform in China remains subject to also getting approval of the pneumonia cartridge.

Oliver Schacht, CEO of OpGen commented, “We are truly excited to see the Chinese regulators approve our Unyvero System based on the A50 Analyzer as a diagnostic instrument for the Chinese market. We have been working very closely with the NMPA and our partner BCB for several years towards this key milestone. Once we also receive NMPA approval for the Unyvero pneumonia cartridge for the Chinese market we expect a swift commercial launch in China by our partners BCB with tremendous growth potential for many years to come.”