 

OpGen Wins Chinese NMPA Approval for the Curetis Unyvero System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 13:30  |  54   |   |   

  • Chinese regulatory authority NMPA completes registration of Unyvero instrument system as IVD for Chinese market
  • Application of Unyvero cartridge for pneumonia is under review and pending NMPA approval
  • OpGen’s subsidiary Curetis and its Chinese partner Beijing Clear Biotech continue working with the NMPA towards approval of pneumonia test in China

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that it has recently received regulatory approval of the Curetis Unyvero System as an in vitro diagnostics (IVD) instrument system in China from the Chinese authorities (National Medical Products Administration, NMPA). The Medical Device Registration Certificate has been issued under the Registration number 20213220019.

Since filing the submission dossier for the complete Unyvero System, consisting of the Unyvero A50 Analyzer, the Unyvero L4 Lysator and the Unyvero C8 Cockpit in February 2019, NMPA has been actively engaged in an interactive review process with OpGen’s subsidiary Curetis and its Chinese partner Beijing Clear Biotech (BCB) prior to this approval decision. The parties continue to interact closely with the NMPA during the interactive review of the submission and filing for the Unyvero A50 pneumonia cartridge as their first Unyvero-based diagnostic application for the Chinese market. A dossier for the review and potential future approval of the pneumonia cartridge was submitted in February 2019, which includes comprehensive data from various clinical trials and regulatory submissions of the Unyvero LRT and LRT BAL products (which are FDA cleared in the USA) and the Unyvero HPN cartridge for hospitalized pneumonia patients (which is CE-IVD marked in Europe). Timelines for NMPA response submissions and review had been extended by several months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The start of commercialization of the Unyvero platform in China remains subject to also getting approval of the pneumonia cartridge.

Oliver Schacht, CEO of OpGen commented, “We are truly excited to see the Chinese regulators approve our Unyvero System based on the A50 Analyzer as a diagnostic instrument for the Chinese market. We have been working very closely with the NMPA and our partner BCB for several years towards this key milestone. Once we also receive NMPA approval for the Unyvero pneumonia cartridge for the Chinese market we expect a swift commercial launch in China by our partners BCB with tremendous growth potential for many years to come.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OpGen Wins Chinese NMPA Approval for the Curetis Unyvero System Chinese regulatory authority NMPA completes registration of Unyvero instrument system as IVD for Chinese marketApplication of Unyvero cartridge for pneumonia is under review and pending NMPA approvalOpGen’s subsidiary Curetis and its Chinese partner …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Share buy-back programme - week 8
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...