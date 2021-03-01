Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a Therapy for Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19, Influenza, and Other Viral Infections

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.), (TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the " Company " or " Claritas ") today announced that the Company will focus its resources primarily on development of its nitric oxide-releasing compound, R-107, for the treatment of vaccine-resistant COVID-19, and other viral infections.

R-107 Is a Nitric Oxide-Releasing Compound

R-107 is a nitric oxide-releasing compound. Following administration orally in a capsule, or by nasal spray, or by injection, R-107 enters the bloodstream, where it slowly releases nitric oxide systemically over 24 hours.

Nitric Oxide is a Critical Part of the Body’s Natural Defense System Against Viruses

Nitric oxide is a natural molecule with antiviral properties that is produced by the body itself. It is an integral part of the body’s natural defense system. When a viral threat is present, white blood cells migrate to the area of infection and release a burst of nitric oxide that crosses into the infected cell and inactivates the virus, so that it is incapable of further replication and spread.

Nitric Oxide - Kills Viruses on Contact

Nitric oxide is known to have a broad antiviral activity against multiple viruses, including those whose genes are encoded by RNA, so-called “RNA viruses”.1 The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is responsible for COVID-19 infection, is an RNA virus. Other RNA viruses of importance that cause human disease include influenza, SARS, the common cold, hepatitis C, hepatitis E, West Nile fever, rabies, and measles.

Vancouver-based SaNOtize Research and Development Corporation has recently announced anti-viral data from laboratory studies that were conducted by the Institute for Antiviral Research at Utah State University. The results of these studies confirm that nitric oxide administered through use of their proprietary delivery technology inactivated more than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 virus within two minutes.2



R-107 - A Potential Breakthrough in Nitric Oxide Therapy

The historical challenge with nitric oxide therapy has been the difficulty of delivering the molecule in an effective and practical manner. Nitric oxide that exists as a gas must be delivered by inhalation therapy requiring use of a CPAP-like device and administration by trained respiratory therapists. For these reasons, use of nitric oxide gas use is expensive, complex, and cumbersome, and therefore its application has been quite limited.