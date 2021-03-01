 

TransAct Secures BOHA! Solutions Order with Regional Convenience Store Operator

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 14:00  |  60   |   |   

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured a new BOHA! agreement with a regional convenience store operator. The company expects to deploy the BOHA! system to over 40 locations in support of their privately-branded and third party fresh food offerings.

“TransAct’s BOHA! Solutions have rapidly become an industry leader for c-store operators as they continue to expand into freshly prepared & pre-packaged foods,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “We are thrilled to have another customer recognize the immense power of the BOHA! platform, and look forward to working and growing with them.”

The complete system deployment will initially include the BOHA! Terminal, BOHA! Labeling Software, and proprietary BOHA! labels. TransAct estimates total annual recurring revenue per unit (“ARPU”) will be at least $1,500 per year, with one-time hardware revenue sales of at least $900 per location.

BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Food Safety Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Inventory Management, Timers, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Order Management in one integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations.

For more information on the Company’s BOHA! ecosystem, please visit www.transact-tech.com/m/restaurant-solutions/

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated
 TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, , and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!, AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

Disclaimer

