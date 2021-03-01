 

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Pricing of 2.3 Million Shares of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Western Alliance Bancorporation (“Western Alliance”) (NYSE: WAL) today announced the pricing of 2.3 million shares of common stock at $91.00 per share for a total offering of approximately $209 million, to support the recently announced AmeriHome acquisition and its future growth. Western Alliance sold these shares through a registered direct offering to existing institutional shareholders.

“We greatly appreciate the ongoing support and vote of confidence from our shareholders. This capital raise represents another validation of our acquisition of AmeriHome and the industry-leading performance of Western Alliance Bank,” said Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Alliance.

As a leading national B2B mortgage acquirer and servicer, AmeriHome will extend Western Alliance’s national commercial businesses with a complementary national correspondent mortgage franchise comprised of a network of independent mortgage originators and mortgage servicing portfolio. AmeriHome’s combination of business model, diversified and complementary channels, and sophisticated portfolio management strategies has successfully generated consistent and profitable returns throughout rate environments and economic cycles.

The offering is expected to close on March 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Bank intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including providing capital to support future growth and the repayment, redemption or repurchase of existing indebtedness.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $35 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. The company was #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the most recent S&P Global Market Intelligence listing and ranks high on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list year after year. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

