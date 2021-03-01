 

Enlivex and Mount Sinai Health System Announce Research Collaboration for the Development of Allocetra in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 13:55  |  49   |   |   

-- Collaboration aims to evaluate the potential of Allocetra in combination with immune-checkpoint inhibitors in solid cancer patients that do not respond to stand-alone checkpoint inhibitor therapies --

Nes Ziona, Israel, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, and Mount Sinai Health System, one of the world’s leading academic health systems, today announced a new research collaboration for the development of clinical strategies for Allocetra with checkpoint inhibitors.  Allocetra is a macrophage-reprogramming immunotherapy product candidate currently in clinical development by Enlivex for the potential treatment of life-threatening immune-mediated diseases.

Under the strategic collaboration agreement, the parties have agreed to develop and execute a pre-clinical program to investigate the potential synergies between Allocetra and commercially approved checkpoint inhibitor therapies for select solid cancers.

Carlos Cordon-Cardo, M.D., Ph.D., Irene Heinz Given and John LaPorte Given Professor and Chair of the Lillian and Henry M. Stratton-Hans Popper Department of Pathology, Molecular and Cell-Based Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, commented, “We are impressed with the data supporting the immunotherapeutic effects of Allocetra in preclinical cancer models. The scientific rationale supporting AllocetraTM-checkpoint inhibitor combination therapies is intriguing, as preclinical studies suggest Allocetra may reverse the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments that often hamper checkpoint inhibitors by reprogramming anti-tumor macrophages to their homeostatic state. We look forward to the further development of Allocetra-checkpoint inhibitor combination therapies through this newly formed collaboration.”

A pioneer of the oncologic molecular pathology discipline, Dr. Cordon-Cardo has helped establish a deeper understanding of the mechanisms of human cancers and new targets for cancer diagnosis and therapeutics, enhancing the vision of personalized medicine.  Dr. Cordon-Cardo is one of the “Highly Cited Authors” by the Institute of Scientific Information, one of the “Highly Influential Biomedical Researchers” (one of the top 400 over 15,153,100 author identifiers) by the European Society for Clinical Investigation; and one of the top “List of 500 Most Highly Cited Researchers Worldwide,” Google Scholar, Citations 101,185; h-index 158; i10-index 521 (Google Scholar-2020).  Dr. Cordon-Cardo is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including “Roll of Honour” of the International Union Against Cancer; Gold Medal of the Swedish Society of Physicians; Distinguished Alumnus Award, Weill-Cornell Graduate School of Medical Science, Cornell University; Fellow, Royal Society of Medicine.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enlivex and Mount Sinai Health System Announce Research Collaboration for the Development of Allocetra in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors - Collaboration aims to evaluate the potential of Allocetra in combination with immune-checkpoint inhibitors in solid cancer patients that do not respond to stand-alone checkpoint inhibitor therapies - Nes Ziona, Israel, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Enlivex Receives Notice of Allowance for Chinese Patent Application Covering Allocetra Immunotherapy
18.02.21
Enlivex Announces Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares
16.02.21
Enlivex Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering Methods of Treating Gout, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and GvHD Using Allocetra Immunotherapy
12.02.21
Enlivex Announces Closing of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Approximately $46.0 Million Ordinary Shares
10.02.21
Enlivex Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to Approximately $46.0 Million of Ordinary Shares
09.02.21
Enlivex Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Ordinary Shares
03.02.21
Enlivex Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients and Provides a Program Update