Newscope Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in the United States

“Following our recent listing on the OTCQB Venture Market, we are pleased to have received DTC eligibility, as it is expected to increase accessibility and visibility of our common shares for U.S investors, and increase liquidity and broaden our shareholder base in the U.S.,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of the Company. “We are positioned to communicate our passion in developing novel uses and formulations of ketamine and the delivery via a microneedle patch of psychedelics such as ketamine, psilocybin, MDMA, DMT and LSD for neuropsychiatric, neurological and neuromuscular diseases.” DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered “DTC eligible”. DTC services reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States. About Newscope Capital Corporation

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Newscope”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF), who through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PharmaTher Inc. (“PharmaTher”), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce today that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. In addition to trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “PHRRF”, the Company’s common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under “PHRM”.

Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF), who through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PharmaTher Inc., is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA approval to treat neuropsychiatric, neurological and neuromuscular diseases.

