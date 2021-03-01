 

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Announces Important New Texas Contracts; “Positive Significant Impact on Future Sales”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 13:58  |  47   |   |   

Dallas, TX, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that the city of Arlington (home of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers) has chosen to piggyback onto an original Tarrant County, Texas, bid award, which gave the Company the opportunity to be on the bid list for 525 government entities throughout Texas. 

“We are also pleased to announce that the school districts of Wylie, Mesquite and Round Rock have chosen to work with our subsidiary, Just Right Products,” said ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson.  He added that these new contracts “should have a positive significant impact on future sales for Just Right Products.”

https://admendeavors.com/
https://www.facebook.com/admqendeavors/
https://www.fwpromo.com/
https://www.justrightproducts.com/

ADM Endeavors, Inc. sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, customizing items ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups to apparel items with tens of thousands of products for customers to browse online.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Announces Important New Texas Contracts; “Positive Significant Impact on Future Sales” Dallas, TX, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that the city of Arlington (home of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers) has chosen to piggyback onto an original Tarrant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Names Vice President of Sales for Central Texas Region Including Austin and San Antonio
22.02.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. Announces New Website: www.admendeavors.com
03.02.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Now Part of Elite Businesses Earning Better Business Bureau Accreditation