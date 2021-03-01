 

Grünenthal Germany is a Great Place to Work®

Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal Germany is now certified as a Great Place to Work® and
a Great Start! company for apprentices. The company was awarded these two
certifications based on the positive feedback that its employees shared during
the Great Place to Work ® survey in 2020 and a successfully completed external
audit.

"We are pleased with this positive feedback from our employees particularly in
times of the pandemic. It shows us that employees feel connected to the company
- despite contact restrictions and working from home," says Oliver Lamm, Head HR
Germany. "At Grünenthal we actively create an attractive working environment
based on our strong corporate culture."

Overall, 76 percent of the participants stated that they consider Grünenthal a
"great place to work". A great workplace is characterised by several factors:
Employees trust their management and experience a working atmosphere based on
credibility, respect and fairness. They are proud of their job and their company
and enjoy working with their colleagues.

For the first time, Grünenthal has officially been certified as a Great Place to
Work® in Germany. In addition to this, the company has been awarded the Great
start! certificate in recognition of the positive evaluation of its
apprenticeship programme.

Grünenthal also successfully participated in the Great Place to Work®
certification process in other countries, and has received certificates for its
affiliates in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Italy, Peru, Portugal and Spain.

To pursue our journey towards our vision of a world free of pain, we
continuously strive to attract and retain the right talent for Grünenthal
globally. We've recently launched our evolved employer brand with a range of
social media activities and a refreshed careers website and by getting our
employees involved as our brand ambassadors. Read what makes Grünenthal an
attractive employer: https://careers.grunenthal.com

About Great Place to Work®

Grünenthal has conducted the Great Place to Work® survey regularly since 2009.
This voluntary and anonymous survey gives employees around the globe an
opportunity to provide direct feedback about Grünenthal's workplace culture and
leadership approach. In this way, the company gets a clear benchmark for where
it stands and can track its progress by comparing against previous years. In
turn, this helps Grünenthal to focus on the right priorities and to implement
effective measures that keep it moving forwards on its cultural journey.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on
working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29
countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in
more than 100 countries. In 2019, Grünenthal employed around 4,700 people and
achieved sales of EUR 1.4 bn.

More information: http://www.grunenthal.com

