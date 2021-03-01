Grünenthal Germany is a Great Place to Work®

Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal Germany is now certified as a Great Place to Work® and

a Great Start! company for apprentices. The company was awarded these two

certifications based on the positive feedback that its employees shared during

the Great Place to Work ® survey in 2020 and a successfully completed external

audit.



"We are pleased with this positive feedback from our employees particularly in

times of the pandemic. It shows us that employees feel connected to the company

- despite contact restrictions and working from home," says Oliver Lamm, Head HR

Germany. "At Grünenthal we actively create an attractive working environment

based on our strong corporate culture."





Overall, 76 percent of the participants stated that they consider Grünenthal a"great place to work". A great workplace is characterised by several factors:Employees trust their management and experience a working atmosphere based oncredibility, respect and fairness. They are proud of their job and their companyand enjoy working with their colleagues.For the first time, Grünenthal has officially been certified as a Great Place toWork® in Germany. In addition to this, the company has been awarded the Greatstart! certificate in recognition of the positive evaluation of itsapprenticeship programme.Grünenthal also successfully participated in the Great Place to Work®certification process in other countries, and has received certificates for itsaffiliates in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Italy, Peru, Portugal and Spain.To pursue our journey towards our vision of a world free of pain, wecontinuously strive to attract and retain the right talent for Grünenthalglobally. We've recently launched our evolved employer brand with a range ofsocial media activities and a refreshed careers website and by getting ouremployees involved as our brand ambassadors. Read what makes Grünenthal anattractive employer: https://careers.grunenthal.comAbout Great Place to Work®Grünenthal has conducted the Great Place to Work® survey regularly since 2009.This voluntary and anonymous survey gives employees around the globe anopportunity to provide direct feedback about Grünenthal's workplace culture andleadership approach. In this way, the company gets a clear benchmark for whereit stands and can track its progress by comparing against previous years. Inturn, this helps Grünenthal to focus on the right priorities and to implementeffective measures that keep it moving forwards on its cultural journey.About GrünenthalGrünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As ascience-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long trackrecord of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies topatients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - andinnovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts onworking towards our vision of a world free of pain.Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available inmore than 100 countries. In 2019, Grünenthal employed around 4,700 people andachieved sales of EUR 1.4 bn.More information: http://www.grunenthal.comFollow us on:LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de