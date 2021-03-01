Data Center Cooling Market to $27.30 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Growing demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and significant growth in data center and power density drive the growth of the global data center cooling market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Data Center Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Service), Type of Cooling (Room-Based Cooling, Rack-Based Cooling, and Row-Based Cooling), Type of Data Center (Enterprise Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Wholesale Data Center, Hyperscale Data Center, and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global data center cooling market was pegged at $10.54 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $27.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.