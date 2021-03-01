Data Center Cooling Market to $27.30 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
- Growing demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and significant growth in data center and power density drive the growth of the global data center cooling market.
PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Data Center Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Service), Type of Cooling (Room-Based Cooling, Rack-Based Cooling, and Row-Based Cooling), Type of Data Center (Enterprise Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Wholesale Data Center, Hyperscale Data Center, and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global data center cooling market was pegged at $10.54 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $27.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.
Prime determinants for growth
Growing demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and significant growth in data center and power density drive the growth of the global data center cooling market. However, need of specialized infrastructure and high investment cost and cooling challenges during power outage restrain the market. Moreover, advent of liquid-based cooling and portable cooling technology and growing need for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.
Covid-19 Scenarios-
- The data center cooling market has undergone significant revenue growth, as the requirements from sectors such as financial institutions, telecom operators, and other services has increased.
- As a result of the lockdown, furthermore, the demand to create and manage unstaffed data centers has increased.
